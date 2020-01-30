Creston RCMP calls include thefts from businesses, intoxication

A variety of calls for Creston RCMP from Jan. 16-23

Creston RCMP received 60 calls for assistance from Jan. 16-23, Staff Sgt. Ryan Currie reported.

January 16

•Police attended to a domestic disturbance with an alleged assault.

•Video surveillance reportedly showed a woman attempting to enter a locked vehicle.

•A purse was reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle.

•Police investigated a report of children abusing animals in a residence.

January 17

•A single-vehicle collision in Kitchener resulted in the drinking driver being charged with impaired operation.

•A theft from a Creston business was reported.

January 18

•RCMP began an investigation into a report of a familial assault in which a mother struck one of her adult children. Alcohol was a factor.

•Police received a number of calls to check on the well-being of a male walking on Highway 21 and Highway 3.

January 19

•Police ensured an intoxicated male arrived home safely after he was located walking on Canyon Street.

•Police were called to Dodge Creek Forest Service Road to assist stranded ATV drivers, who advised that they were becoming cold and requested search and rescue assistance. During the investigation, the stranded called friends with a snowmobile to pick them up without notifying police or search and rescue. The stranded were rescued by friends without issue.

January 20

•RCMP attended to a family dispute after threats of violence.

•A drinking driver who was observed stumbling out of a local business into his vehicle was given a licence suspension and had his vehicle impounded.

January 21

• A Creston resident reported having his ATM card cloned and used in Florida to remove funds from his bank account.

•Police attempted to locate a vehicle after a report of a possible impaired driver leaving a Creston business.

•A request was made for RCMP to check the well-being of a relative who was making life choices unpopular with other family members. All was well upon police locating the person.

•A suspicious vehicle with three males yelling out the windows was reported in Erickson.

January 22

•The party ended early in the morning for an intoxicated male who was found by police outside a residence in Lister with his pants down. The male was lodged in police cells until sober.

•Police attended a Creston residence to arrest a U.S. citizen on an immigration warrant after entering Canada illegally. The male was held for an immigration hearing and sent back to the U.S.

•Police intervened in a long-standing neighbour dispute in Wynndel.

•A male and female were arrested in Cranbrook as the result of a report of shoplifting at a Creston business.

•An investigation was opened after a person obstructed justice by lying to police regarding a person who entered Canada illegally.

January 23

•An attempted fraud to an elderly couple was reported.

•Shoplifting at a Creston business was reported.