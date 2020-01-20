Creston RCMP calls include report of man fighting bear

Road conditions, family disputes and more for Creston RCMP from Jan. 9-16

Creston RCMP received a call on Jan. 15 that a man was sitting on top of a bear that had been hit on the highway, and he was attempting to slit the bear’s throat. The caller then advised that the bear had begun to fight back.

“Upon police gathering further information, it appeared as if a bystander was actually attempting to dispatch a deer that had been struck on the highway, and not having a fight with a bear,” said Staff. Sgt. Ryan Currie in a media release.

Police Beat

Creston RCMP received 54 calls for assistance from Jan. 9-16, Currie reported.

January 9

•A report of harassment over social media was received.

•RCMP assisted the Ministry of Child and Family Services to keep the peace.

January 10

•Poor road conditions resulted in RCMP attending a number of traffic complaints, including collisions.

January 11

•A dog was reported running on the highway near Kitchener.

•RCMP were called to a disturbance in Lister, in which a person was breaching a no-contact order. The resulting investigation included a complaint of assault, with liquor consumption a major factor.

•Police ensured an intoxicated couple got home safely, after being called to a complaint of a couple walking down the road in Creston and falling into a snowbank.

January 12

•Liquor was again a factor when RCMP attended to a disturbance in Lister involving the same people as Jan. 11. One subject was found to be breaching release conditions, and another was charged with assault.

•Intentional damage was reported to a vehicle near Wynndel.

•Police were called to check on the well-being of a possibly homeless person.

January 13

•An overdue traveller was found safe when police made a well-being check.

•An ex-spouse attended a residence without consent.

•Police attended a Creston business to remove a highly intoxicated person causing a disturbance. The subject was lodged in police cells to sober up after attempting to fight the arresting officer.

January 14

•Police visited a care facility to ensure that an unlicensed driver ceased to operate his vehicle without a licence.

•Police attended to a family dispute including personal documents and money.

•Poor road conditions again resulted in complaints and collisions, including two in which the occupants were injured.

January 15

•A report of an injured elk on the highway was referred to the Conservation Officer Service.

•Police were called to assist with a family disturbance.

