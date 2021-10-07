Creston RCMP Briefs: Stolen tools recovered

The Creston RCMP received 152 calls for assistance from Sept. 18 to Oct. 2.

September 20

• Police recovered several abandoned tools that were likely stolen. If you have had any tools stolen recently that might be among the seized items, please call the Creston RCMP at 250-428-9313.

September 29

• Responded to a call that a man was experiencing a mental health crisis and had injured himself. Officers spoke to him on the scene, and he was subsequently transported to hospital for his injuries and mental health support.

September 30

• Police shut down traffic on 16 Avenue S and alerted nearby residents due to a severed residential gas line. Fortis BC sent repairmen and the situation was resolved safely and without incident.

October 1

• Police intercepted an erratic driver in the Kitchener area. The male driver was issued a 90-day driving prohibition and 30-day vehicle impound after failing a roadside screening test.

– Information courtesy of Constable Peter Faulkes

