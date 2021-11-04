The Creston RCMP are seeking a missing person. (Black Press Media stock photo)

The Creston RCMP are seeking a missing person. (Black Press Media stock photo)

Creston RCMP Briefs: Response to vehicle collisions and disturbances

The Creston RCMP received 149 calls for assistance from Oct. 17 to 31.

October 20

• Attended to a single-vehicle collision in Wynndel. No injuries, alcohol determined to not have been a factor.

• Responded to multiple calls of an erratic male walking on Highway 3 near Kitchener. The male was located and given the necessary assistance to contact a friend for a safe ride back to the Cranbrook area.

October 28

• Responded a domestic disturbance in the Yahk area. Parties were separated upon attendance and no arrests were made.

October 30

• Attended a two-vehicle collision with injury in Canyon. One driver was determined to be at fault through investigation. Speed was a factor according to eyewitnesses.

• Attended Creston Valley Hospital and arrested an intoxicated male who was causing a disturbance and refusing to leave.

– Courtesy of Constable Peter Faulkes

Creston ValleyRCMP Briefs

Previous story
B.C. minister under fire for changes to child special needs support
Next story
New women’s minister will focus on men in order to combat gender-based violence

Just Posted

The Creston Legion will host a Remembrance Day ceremony on Nov. 11. (Pixabay)
Creston Legion set to host Remembrance Day ceremony

FILE – B.C. Premier John Horgan speaks in Vancouver, on Thursday, September 16, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. Premier John Horgan diagnosed with cancer following throat biopsy

Veteran Chuck Page has a goal of raising $10,000 through his birthday initiative. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)
101-year-old veteran raises $7,000 for Creston Valley Community Services

COVID-19 cases for the week of Oct. 24 to 30. Illustration: BC Centre for Disease Control
Low COVID-19 cases reported again in West Kootenay