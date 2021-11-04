Creston RCMP Briefs: Response to vehicle collisions and disturbances

The Creston RCMP received 149 calls for assistance from Oct. 17 to 31.

October 20

• Attended to a single-vehicle collision in Wynndel. No injuries, alcohol determined to not have been a factor.

• Responded to multiple calls of an erratic male walking on Highway 3 near Kitchener. The male was located and given the necessary assistance to contact a friend for a safe ride back to the Cranbrook area.

October 28

• Responded a domestic disturbance in the Yahk area. Parties were separated upon attendance and no arrests were made.

October 30

• Attended a two-vehicle collision with injury in Canyon. One driver was determined to be at fault through investigation. Speed was a factor according to eyewitnesses.

• Attended Creston Valley Hospital and arrested an intoxicated male who was causing a disturbance and refusing to leave.

– Courtesy of Constable Peter Faulkes

Creston ValleyRCMP Briefs