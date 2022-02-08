Creston RCMP responded to 100 calls from Jan. 25 to Feb. 6. (File photo)

Creston RCMP Briefs: Man arrested for assaulting his elderly parents

The Creston RCMP received 100 calls for service from Jan. 25 to Feb. 6.

Highlights include:

January 28

• A driver was issued a violation ticket for various offences after they were observed driving their vehicle dangerously and erratically in the Wynndel area. The driver eventually admitted to the issue stemming from road rage.

January 31

• Assisted Cranbrook RCMP in arresting a Creston man for an assault and threats that had occurred in their jurisdiction.

February 5

• An adult man was arrested for assaulting his elderly parents in Lister. The man subsequently assaulted a responding officer. He was released by a judge the following day after a hearing and given several conditions and a future court date.

• Police attended a break-and-enter in Riondel, which resulted in extensive damage to property. A woman was subsequently arrested and released with multiple conditions and future court date.

– Information courtesy of Constable Peter Faulkes

