Creston RCMP Briefs: Lost horseback rider found in good spirits

After spending the night outdoors, the young man was found unharmed

The Creston RCMP received 76 calls for assistance from Oct. 3 to 10.

October 4

• Initiated a high-risk vehicle stop after a suspect had fled from neighbouring RCMP members. The male driver had been actively evading police for an extended time and was arrested by Creston RCMP members. The man is now facing multiple charges and has been remanded in custody.

October 5

• Police located a young man who had gotten lost while horseback riding and had unintentionally spent the night outdoors. He was healthy and in good spirits when found.

October 7

• Initiated a traffic stop and discovered the driver to be prohibited from driving in B.C. A mandatory vehicle impound was completed and a future court date was issued.

• Received a report of a stolen generator from a business in Erickson. The theft occurred during the overnight hours.

– Information courtesy of Constable Peter Faulkes

