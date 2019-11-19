Creston RCMP assisted with seizure of cannabis from school property

Police received 68 calls for assistance from Nov. 12-18, Staff Sgt. Ryan Currie said on Tuesday.
Nov. 12
• A noise complaint in Wynndel was referred to Regional District of Central Kootenay bylaw services.
• A report of an abandoned, abused dog in Erickson was referred to the BCSPCA.
• Police opened an investigation into a domestic assault.
• Police responded to a report of damage to a radio transmitter station on Mount Midgley.
• Police responded to a report of cows on the road in Erickson.
• Police investigated an online fraud over Facebook.
Nov. 13
• Police responded to a report of possible fraud at a local business.
• Police attended to another noise complaint in Wynndel.
Nov. 14
• Police assisted with the seizure of cannabis from school property.
• Police responded to a report of a theft of products during shipping.
• Police investigated people being unlawfully in a dwelling-house after entering a home to discuss religion.
• Police investigated a workplace fatality involving a 19-year-old Creston man.
• Police were called to assist in locating a missing child after school. The child was found with a family member.
• Police responded to a report of an impaired driver in Creston. Patrols were unable to locate the suspect.
Nov. 15
• Police responded to a report of an assault outside of a business in Creston. Investigation revealed that no assault had taken place.
• Police responded to a report of a shed being broken into with two tents being stolen.
• Police opened an investigation into a third-hand report of a familial assault
• Police conducted curfew checks on two offenders on conditions. Both found to be in breach of those conditions by not being at home as directed.
Nov. 16
• Police investigated a vehicle collision involving a car and a cyclist. The cyclist sustained injuries. The investigation is ongoing.
• Police responded to a report of gunshots in Riondel. No dangerous firearm use found.
• Police responded to a report of a landlord-tenant dispute that resulted in threats.
Nov. 17
• Police responded to a report of threats being made after a domestic assault. Charges are pending.
• Police attended to a male causing a disturbance at a local business.
• Police responded to a report of a different male causing a disturbance at a residence in Creston.
Nov. 18
• Police responded to a report of a parent abusing children was determined to be unfounded.
• Police responded to a report of harassing communications in Yahk.
• Police responded to a report of a male breaching the conditions of his probation in Kitchener.