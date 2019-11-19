Advance file.

Creston RCMP assisted with seizure of cannabis from school property

Police assisted with seizure of cannabis from school property

Police received 68 calls for assistance from Nov. 12-18, Staff Sgt. Ryan Currie said on Tuesday.

Nov. 12

• A noise complaint in Wynndel was referred to Regional District of Central Kootenay bylaw services.

• A report of an abandoned, abused dog in Erickson was referred to the BCSPCA.

• Police opened an investigation into a domestic assault.

• Police responded to a report of damage to a radio transmitter station on Mount Midgley.

• Police responded to a report of cows on the road in Erickson.

• Police investigated an online fraud over Facebook.

Nov. 13

• Police responded to a report of possible fraud at a local business.

• Police attended to another noise complaint in Wynndel.

Nov. 14

• Police assisted with the seizure of cannabis from school property.

• Police responded to a report of a theft of products during shipping.

• Police investigated people being unlawfully in a dwelling-house after entering a home to discuss religion.

• Police investigated a workplace fatality involving a 19-year-old Creston man.

• Police were called to assist in locating a missing child after school. The child was found with a family member.

• Police responded to a report of an impaired driver in Creston. Patrols were unable to locate the suspect.

Nov. 15

• Police responded to a report of an assault outside of a business in Creston. Investigation revealed that no assault had taken place.

• Police responded to a report of a shed being broken into with two tents being stolen.

• Police opened an investigation into a third-hand report of a familial assault

• Police conducted curfew checks on two offenders on conditions. Both found to be in breach of those conditions by not being at home as directed.

Nov. 16

• Police investigated a vehicle collision involving a car and a cyclist. The cyclist sustained injuries. The investigation is ongoing.

• Police responded to a report of gunshots in Riondel. No dangerous firearm use found.

• Police responded to a report of a landlord-tenant dispute that resulted in threats.

Nov. 17

• Police responded to a report of threats being made after a domestic assault. Charges are pending.

• Police attended to a male causing a disturbance at a local business.

• Police responded to a report of a different male causing a disturbance at a residence in Creston.

Nov. 18

• Police responded to a report of a parent abusing children was determined to be unfounded.

• Police responded to a report of harassing communications in Yahk.

• Police responded to a report of a male breaching the conditions of his probation in Kitchener.

Previous story
Little progress in preventing sudden infant deaths since last report: BC Coroner
Next story
Members of little people community applaud change to drop ‘midget’ term

Just Posted

Creston RCMP assisted with seizure of cannabis from school property

Police assisted with seizure of cannabis from school property

WildSafeBC reminds East Kootenay residents to give deer space during rut

Be cautious when driving as well, says WildSafeBC

Creston RCMP investigate death of 19-year-old at foresty worksite

A 19-year-old man died after being struck by a loader while working… Continue reading

New assistant fire chief for the Town of Creston

Laura Dodman has accepted the position of Assistant Fire Chief with the… Continue reading

Creston town council receives delegation from TC Energy

Council received a delegation from Preston Seier and Josh Pentland from TC… Continue reading

Bye bye Bei Bei: Giant panda born in U.S. zoo heads to China

Panda heads back to China as part of cooperative breeding program

B.C. man gets 23 years for murder of Belgian tourist near Boston Bar

Sean McKenzie pleaded guilty to second-degree murder of 28-year-old Amelie Christelle Sakkalis

Bidders down, costs up on Highway 1, B.C. independent contractors say

Rally protests NDP government’s union-only public construction

Members of little people community applaud change to drop ‘midget’ term

‘It’s not about sensitivity,’ says Allan Redford, the president of the Little People of Canada

Little progress in preventing sudden infant deaths since last report: BC Coroner

Coroners panel studied 141 sleep-related sudden infant deaths between 2013 and 2018

B.C.’s ‘Dr. Frankenstein of guns’ back in jail yet again for trafficking in Glock parts

Bradley Michael Friesen has parole revoked for allegedly importing gun parts yet again

B.C. woman suing after laser hair removal leaves her with ‘severe’ burns, scarring

Nadeau felt ‘far more pain’ than usual during the treatment

$2.9 million judgment in B.C. blueberry farm sabotage lawsuit

The new owners saw most of their farm ruined just as they took possession

B.C. to more than double sales tax on vaping products

Tax up from 7 to 20 per cent, tobacco tax up two cents

Most Read