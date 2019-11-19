Creston RCMP assisted with seizure of cannabis from school property

Police assisted with seizure of cannabis from school property

Police received 68 calls for assistance from Nov. 12-18, Staff Sgt. Ryan Currie said on Tuesday.

Nov. 12

• A noise complaint in Wynndel was referred to Regional District of Central Kootenay bylaw services.

• A report of an abandoned, abused dog in Erickson was referred to the BCSPCA.

• Police opened an investigation into a domestic assault.

• Police responded to a report of damage to a radio transmitter station on Mount Midgley.

• Police responded to a report of cows on the road in Erickson.

• Police investigated an online fraud over Facebook.

Nov. 13

• Police responded to a report of possible fraud at a local business.

• Police attended to another noise complaint in Wynndel.

Nov. 14

• Police assisted with the seizure of cannabis from school property.

• Police responded to a report of a theft of products during shipping.

• Police investigated people being unlawfully in a dwelling-house after entering a home to discuss religion.

• Police investigated a workplace fatality involving a 19-year-old Creston man.

• Police were called to assist in locating a missing child after school. The child was found with a family member.

• Police responded to a report of an impaired driver in Creston. Patrols were unable to locate the suspect.

Nov. 15

• Police responded to a report of an assault outside of a business in Creston. Investigation revealed that no assault had taken place.

• Police responded to a report of a shed being broken into with two tents being stolen.

• Police opened an investigation into a third-hand report of a familial assault

• Police conducted curfew checks on two offenders on conditions. Both found to be in breach of those conditions by not being at home as directed.

Nov. 16

• Police investigated a vehicle collision involving a car and a cyclist. The cyclist sustained injuries. The investigation is ongoing.

• Police responded to a report of gunshots in Riondel. No dangerous firearm use found.

• Police responded to a report of a landlord-tenant dispute that resulted in threats.

Nov. 17

• Police responded to a report of threats being made after a domestic assault. Charges are pending.

• Police attended to a male causing a disturbance at a local business.

• Police responded to a report of a different male causing a disturbance at a residence in Creston.

Nov. 18

• Police responded to a report of a parent abusing children was determined to be unfounded.

• Police responded to a report of harassing communications in Yahk.

• Police responded to a report of a male breaching the conditions of his probation in Kitchener.