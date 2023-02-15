Alberta father accused of alleged child abduction after fleeing to Creston

The man had taken his child from Red Deer, contrary to court order

A man was arrested near Creston and facing possible charges after allegedly abducting his child from Red Deer.

Creston RCMP detachment commander Sgt. Brandon Buliziuk said the “dynamic” situation occurred on Feb. 14 at about 3 p.m., when officers received a report of the man with his child fleeing to southeastern B.C.

Mounties received further information of the man’s possible location in a home in Riondel, approximately 85 kilometres north of Creston.

Police say they were able to negotiate a peaceful surrender.

The man was arrested and will be transported back to Alberta to appear before the Court of the King’s Bench. Because he has not been charged, his identity has not been publicly released.

The child is safe, unharmed and now in the care of child services while awaiting to be reunited with family in Red Deer.

