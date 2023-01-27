Creston RCMP arrest prolific offender

Thomas Linthorne was taken into custody on Jan. 16

The Creston RCMP recently brought a wanted criminal into custody.

On Jan. 16, Thomas Linthorne was found after RCMP members located a vehicle associated with him. He was determined to be hiding in a residence nearby.

The RCMP contained the residence and eventually made contact with Linthorne.

After negotiations, he surrendered and was arrested without incident.

He had a warrant with multiple criminal offences from four different investigations including assault, driving while disqualified, dangerous operation of a conveyance, flight from police while operating a motor vehicle, and four counts of failure to comply with a probation order.

Linthorne was held in custody by police and brought before the courts on Jan. 23.

“We would like to thank the public for their ongoing commitment toward community safety,” Sgt. Brandon Buliziuk, Detachment Commander, who recently joined the Creston RCMP in December.

“It is often the details that may seem un- important, that contribute to locating these dangerous offenders.”

He added that the Creston RCMP looks forward to continuing to work alongside their community partners to keep safety a top priority.

“In my brief time here, I have seen great collaboration between the community and police in the Creston Valley, which has led to numerous offenders being removed from our streets,” said Sgt. Buliziuk.

“This has contributed to a drastic reduction in crime in the area in recent times, ultimately resulting in safer homes and safer communities.”

