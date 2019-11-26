Creston Rat Patrol hosted community workshop on rat control and prevention strategies

Left to right Trish Drinkle, Mayor Ron Toyota and Cornelius Murphy from Cranbrook Pest Control in Cranbrook at Rat Chat hosted by Creston Rat Patrol. (Photo credit Dallas Magrum)

Over the past three years, residents in the Town of Creston and the surrounding area have noticed an increase in the Norway and roof rat population.

Creston local and conservationist Trish Drinkle responded by creating the Creston Rat Patrol, an online group to help residents get ahead of the growing rat population.

In a coordinated effort to reduce the rat population over the upcoming winter months, residents have begun trapping rats and recording the kills on an interactive map.

To further support residents in the fight against the growing rat population, the Creston Rat Patrol hosted Rat Chat on Nov. 21 at the Creston Valley Public Library.

The workshop included rat control and prevention strategies such as attractant management, how to rat-proof your home, trapping techniques, and the safe handling of carcasses.

“It was such a great evening filled with learning, sharing and laughter,” said Trish Drinkle, founder of the Creston Rat Patrol. “There were so many great questions being asked with a ton of positive feedback. A great feeling of community.”

Cornelius Murphy, a pest management expert from Cranbrook Pest Control, included a presentation on rodenticides for businesses who are in a situation where they must use them.

Mayor Ron Toyota, who attended the workshop as an observer, was pleased with the interest shown by those in attendance.

“Cornelius Murphy representing Cranbrook Pest Control in Cranbrook gave a very good talk and explained that the BC regulations on types of traps that commercial operators can use are the most strict in all of North America,” said Toyota. ” “He also explained that the Town of Creston has purchased some of his outdoor traps that we are setting in our park areas. I am pleased that the Rat Patrol group are involved and providing very good educational information to our Creston Valley, concerned citizens.”

“After listening to feedback from the audience, it becomes apparent that we need more than just social media outreach,” said Drinkle. “Many who attended tonight are not on social media, and we’re just catching up to the information provided on the Creston Rat Patrol page online. We will be planning more Rat Chats in the future to help loop those not on social media.”

For more information on Creston Rat Patrol visit https://bit.ly/34iwwDq