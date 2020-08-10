Creston RCMP detachment. (Aaron Hemens - Creston Valley Advance)

Creston police report: Aug. 3 to 10

Local RCMP received 106 calls for assistance

Creston RCMP said that they received 106 calls for assistance between Aug. 3 and Aug. 10.

Aug.3

• Police attended to a single-vehicle collision on Highway 3. The drinking driver was issued a three-day licence suspension. No injuries to the driver or passenger.

• Report of an assault stemming from a disagreement between two seasonal workers in Erickson.

• Report of threats being made to a seasonal worker after a dispute involving a possible assault.

Aug.4

• Attended to a disturbance at a Creston service club building in which it was suspected that a person had damaged a window. Police located a suspect in the vicinity. The suspect appeared to be under the influence of narcotics.

• Called to a disturbance at a park in Creston in which it was reported that one suspect claimed he had a firearm. Police attended and found that the suspect was not armed.

• Called to assist BC Ambulance in securing a safe landing zone for a helicopter in order to transport a patient.

• Responded to a report of threats being uttered by a patron to a worker at a local business.

Aug.5

• Responded to a neighbour dispute in Creston involving garden tools and yelling.

• Investigated a report of a possible assault with a weapon between two parties known to each other.

• Received a request from Leduc, Alberta to assist with a historical assault investigation.

Aug. 6

• A report of an aggressive dog in Wynndel was referred to RDCK Bylaw Services.

• Intervened in a family dispute involving an alleged assault.

• Attended to a report of a disturbance and assault at a Creston business. Police attended but the proprietor and suspect were both uncooperative during the investigation.

Aug. 7

• Responded to a workplace injury at a logging site in the Kootenay Pass area.

• Responded to a domestic disturbance involving a threat with a broom which escalated after one party refused to relinquish a lighter.

• Report of harassment over Facebook between two parties who were saying unpleasant things about each other.

Aug. 8

• Report of a missing dog that may have been hurt by an angry landowner. Police located the missing dog unharmed.

• Police were called to assist a male who was stranded on a rock in the rapids of Goat River. Creston RCMP member trained in swift water rescue attended the location and assisted the stranded swimmer get back to shore safely.

• Report of two males causing a disturbance by yelling on Canyon Street. Police attended and told the suspects to leave the area.

Aug. 9

• Report of mischief to a property after a homeowner found his plants had been pulled out. Suspect was possibly a previous tenant.

• Report of a dispute stemming from the sale of a vehicle between two seasonal workers.

• Attended to a complaint of a person yelling at children at Centennial Park.

• Report of a male spreading dirt on the visitor centre parking lot. Police attended and found the male who advised that he was trying to clean up spilled oil left by visitor’s vehicles.

Aug. 10

• Report of threats being uttered between neighbours in Gray Creek over the ownership rights of rocks on a property.

-Information provided by Sgt. Ryan Currie at the Creston RCMP

Creston police report: Aug. 3 to 10

