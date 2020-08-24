Creston police report: Aug. 17 to 24

Police responded to a missing person report on Aug. 23, where it turned out that the missing was avoiding the caller

Creston RCMP said that they received 109 calls for assistance from Aug. 17 to 24.

Aug. 17

• Assisted a victim of domestic violence and harassment obtain a protection order.

• Investigated three separate complaints of property damage.

• Report of an unwanted male at a Creston business harassing people by asking for narcotics.

• Report of fraudulent transactions on a person’s bank account.

• A report of people causing a disturbance in a Creston public place by loudly playing drums resulted in a liquor ticket for drinking beer in public.

Aug. 18

• Police received numerous complaints regarding a group of individuals drinking and harassing people publicly in Creston. Options are being considered for the repeat offenders.

• Began in an investigation into an assault complaint over stolen property.

• Received a number of parking complaints regarding parking on the Goat River Bridge on Highway 21.

• Intervened in a domestic situation regarding extramarital relations in order to avoid the situation escalating to violence.

Aug. 19

• A drinking driver in Erickson received a 90-day licence suspension and had his vehicle impounded for 30 days.

• Attended to a dispute involving a houseguest that overstayed his welcome.

• Report of a loose dog killing livestock.

Aug. 20

• Investigated a report of a forged cheque being passed.

• Report of a suspicious male following a female.

• Called to assist CBSA Kingsgate with an impaired driver. The drinking driver received a 90-day licence suspension and a 30-day impoundment of his vehicle.

Aug. 21

• Report of youths knocking on residence doors in Creston and running away.

• Attended to a report of a possible domestic assault.

• A report of a disturbance in public turned out to be harassment that escalated into a consensual fight.

Aug. 22

• A call to assist EHS with an unruly patient resulted in the intoxicated person being lodged in police cells until sober once medically cleared.

• Report of harassment over the telephone regarding unwanted business calls.

• Called to assist with a fraud regarding the sale of a dog.

• Report of a theft of a wallet from an unlocked vehicle parked on Highway 21.

• A report of a missing person turned out to be a late arrival.

Aug. 23

• Report of a suspicious male trying to “high five” some young people.

• Report of theft of a part of a parked vehicle.

• Attended to a domestic dispute involving property after a split.

• A report of a missing person turned out to be the missing avoiding the caller.

• Another report of a missing person turned out to be the missing being out of cell reception for a time.

-Information provided by Sgt. Ryan Currie of the Creston RCMP

