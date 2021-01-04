Creston RCMP detachment. Photo: Aaron Hemens

Creston Police Report: 86 calls for assistance from Dec. 21, 2020, to Jan. 4, 2021

On Jan. 2, police were again tasked with attending to a demonstration on Canyon Street with participants protesting the COVID-19 public health order restrictions. Attending officers were subjected to insults and profanities while attempting to disperse the crowd as the rally was deemed to be against the public health order. The organizer of the event even referred to attending officers as “Nazis” while openly defying the order.