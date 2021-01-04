Creston RCMP detachment. Photo: Aaron Hemens

Creston RCMP detachment. Photo: Aaron Hemens

Creston Police Report: 86 calls for assistance from Dec. 21, 2020, to Jan. 4, 2021

On Jan. 2, police were again tasked with attending to a demonstration on Canyon Street with participants protesting the COVID-19 public health order restrictions. Attending officers were subjected to insults and profanities while attempting to disperse the crowd as the rally was deemed to be against the public health order. The organizer of the event even referred to attending officers as “Nazis” while openly defying the order.

Creston RCMP said that they received 86 calls for assistance from Dec. 21, 2020, to Jan. 4, 2021.

Dec. 21, 2020

  • Request to check on the well-being of a person who may be in a volatile relationship.
  • Report of loud Christmas music coming from a residential yard display.

Dec. 22, 2020

  • Attended to a vehicle and bicycle collision on Northwest Blvd.

Dec. 23, 2020

  • Report of a person breaching a no-contact order.
  • Report of wheels stolen from Wynndel.
  • Attended to a vehicle-pedestrian collision in which the pedestrian suffered serious injuries.
  • Intervened in an alcohol-fuelled argument in Kitchener.

Dec. 24, 2020

  • Attended to a domestic disturbance which resulted in a person attempting to harm himself. The victim was taken to the hospital for assessment.

Dec. 25, 2020

  • After a report of a theft from a Creston business, police located the suspect with the stolen beef jerky. Charges are pending.
  • Report of a large Christmas party at a residence in Erickson contravening the provincial health order. Police investigated but there was no such party.

Dec. 26, 2020

  • Report of a person throwing rocks at residences while holding a cat. Police could not locate a suspect.

Dec. 27, 2020

  • Report of a possible trespasser at a construction site in Lister.
  • Report of a suspicious person knocking on doors in Creston late at night.

Dec. 28, 2020

  • Responded to a complaint of a youth damaging property at a residence.
  • Opened an investigation into a report of threats between ex-partners.
  • Report of a break-in to an unoccupied home in Lister.
  • Report of youth littering in a parking lot on Canyon Street.

Dec. 29, 2020

  • Report of a truck idling too long outside a residence in Creston.
  • An emergency satellite beacon call on the Kootenay Pass turned out to be a truck driver that had mechanical issues and could not get cell service.
  • Police were asked to check on the well-being of family members that had not been heard of for some time. The couple was found in good health with a phone that had quit working.

Dec. 30, 2020

  • Began an investigation into an allegation of child abuse.
  • Attended to a report of a person entering a residence without consent.
  • Report of an attempted fraud in which a Creston business received a call from someone claiming to be with the RCMP and requesting they purchase gift cards.
  • Report of a person entering a property while being on condition to have no contact with the home resident. Police located and arrested the suspect. Charges are pending.

Dec. 31, 2020

  • Report of a suspicious male attempting to cross the border from Canada into the US at the Rykerts border crossing after hours. Creston RCMP liaised with US authorities and the suspect was located in Porthill, Idaho. The suspect was arrested and taken to a facility in Bonners Ferry.
  • Report of people trespassing outside a residence at night in Creston.
  • Attended to a complaint of a lost wallet in which the bank card was later used to withdraw funds.
  • Report of threats being made between a landlord and tenant in Yahk.
  • Report of a large party at a location on a forest service road. Police patrolled but did not locate a party.
  • Police attended to a complaint of a two vehicle collision in Canyon. The drinking driver of one of the vehicles was located walking away from the scene. The driver received a 90 day licence suspension.
  • Report of people setting off fireworks outside a school in Creston.
  • A report of a possibly impaired driver in Creston resulted in the drinking driver being suspended from driving for 90 days, having her vehicle impounded and also receiving fines for driving without a licence and failing to comply with driving restrictions.

Jan. 1, 2021

  • Called to check on the well-being of an overdue traveller. The traveller was located safe.
  • Received a report that a landlord had stolen a tenant’s meat and thrown it out for no reason. The complainant also advised that her pets had been taken without her consent, and she wanted police to retrieve them. The complainant was advised that these issues were civil in nature, and that proper channels had to be pursued.

Jan. 2, 2021

  • Attended to a domestic assault. Charges are pending.
  • Responded to a complaint of an assault that stemmed from a neighbour dispute over loud music. Alcohol appeared to be a factor.
  • Received a report of a Creston business being robbed at gunpoint. After investigation, it was found to be a false report that was totally fabricated. Public mischief charges are being pursued.
  • Police attended to a report of an intoxicated male attempting to fight people at a residence in Lister. The suspect was located and lodged in police cells to sober up.
  • Police were again tasked with attending to a demonstration on Canyon Street with participants protesting the COVID-19 public health order restrictions. Attending officers were subjected to insults and profanities while attempting to disperse the crowd as the rally was deemed to be against the public health order. The organizer of the event even referred to attending officers as “Nazis” while openly defying the order. Two participants had to be arrested for obstructing a peace officer. Five were issued fines for $230 for failing to comply with officer direction under the Emergency Program Act, and the organizer was issued a fine for $2,300 for organizing a non-compliant event under the COVID-19 Related Measures Act. Further fines are being considered for the location owner for allowing the event.

Jan. 3, 2021

  • Report of a fraud in which money was taken from a bank account.
  • Report of threats being uttered to a person travelling through Creston.
  • Received a complaint that a Creston church was contravening the COVID-19 Related Measures Act by holding in-person worship services. After investigation, a $2,300 fine was issued to the church pastor for contravening the order.

Information courtesy of Staff Sgt. Ryan Currie of the Creston RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
79 Bird species counted in 23rd annual Creston Christmas Bird Count
Next story
Canada surpasses 600,000 total cases of COVID-19

Just Posted

Creston RCMP detachment. Photo: Aaron Hemens
Creston Police Report: 86 calls for assistance from Dec. 21, 2020, to Jan. 4, 2021

On Jan. 2, police were again tasked with attending to a demonstration on Canyon Street with participants protesting the COVID-19 public health order restrictions. Attending officers were subjected to insults and profanities while attempting to disperse the crowd as the rally was deemed to be against the public health order. The organizer of the event even referred to attending officers as “Nazis” while openly defying the order.

Single-family residential properties in Nelson rose seven per cent in value to an average of $504,000, according to BC Assessment. Photo: Bill Metcalfe
BC Assessment: Residential property values rise across West Kootenay

Single-family homes in Slocan and Salmo saw the biggest increases

Source: pixabay
Rotary Club of Creston honours four local youth with distinct awards

“Congratulations to these amazing youth, from right here in our beautiful Creston Valley. I know we will be in good hands in the future.”

The Creston Fire Rescue (CFR) insignia. File photo
Creston Fire Rescue Report: 14 calls for assistance from Dec. 21, 2020, to Jan. 4, 2021

At 2:18 a.m. on Dec. 27, 2020, Creston Valley fire departments were dispatched to the area of Lakeview-Arrowcreek Road and Bear Brook Road for a structure fire.

A group of women wear masks to help guard them against the Spanish flu. Photo: courtesy of the University of Waterloo
Castlegar woman survives two pandemics

Molly Pacey turned 102 years old on Dec. 30, 2020.

FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2018, file photo, moderator Alex Trebek speaks in Hershey, Pa. Sony Pictures Television said Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, that Trebek’s final “Jeopardy!” episodes will air the week of Jan. 4, concluding with a special tribute on Friday, Jan. 8. The longtime and beloved host died of pancreatic cancer on Nov. 8 at age 80. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
Trebek’s last new ‘Jeopardy!’ episodes airing with a tribute

It was unexpected that the episodes taped in late October would be his final ones,

NDP leader John Horgan greets Coquitlam-Burke Mountain candidate Fin Donnelly in Coquitlam, B.C., Tuesday in the final days of his snap election campaign, October 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS
B.C. NDP nets $1.5 million in taxpayer subsidies to political parties

Conservatives, Rural B.C. party join B.C. Liberals, Greens in per-vote payments

Office towers are shown from Bay Street in Toronto’s financial district, on Wednesday, June 16, 2010. A new report by the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives says the average amount paid to the country’s top chief executives in 2019 was down from 2018, but was still more than 200 times the average worker compensation.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrien Veczan
Ottawa urged to ban CEO bonuses if wage subsidy paid and add top COVID tax bracket

A strong stock market recovery should mean that half of executives will see the same or higher payouts, experts say

Workers are seen at a check-in counter at Pearson International Airport during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. Airlines say a slew of questions remain around the federal government’s decision that requires returning passengers to first show negative results on COVID-19 tests taken abroad. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Airlines slam ‘confusion’ new COVID-19 testing rules create for carriers, passengers

Transport Department has yet to provide a list of foreign agencies whose tests are considered acceptable

Boutique owner Dena Fyfe (inset) filed multiple complaints about maskless gatherings at the Riverside Calvary Church, which leases space in the same Langley complex where her business is located. (special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley church fined second time for ignoring B.C.’s COVID ban on gatherings

Defiance is ‘blatantly obvious,’ says owner of neighbouring business, who filed complaint

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

FILE – Construction cranes tower above condos under construction near southeast False Creek in Vancouver on February 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. property values went up 4.2% in 2020 as most homeowners see ‘moderate increases’

Every region in B.C. reported a zero to 10 per cent increase in valuation, although individual cities differ

Crew transport bus at the Trans Mountain pipeline project work site in Burnaby, March 2020. (Trans Mountain)
B.C. restricts pipeline, dam restarts due to COVID-19 risk

Coastal GasLink, Trans Mountain, Rio Tinto, Site C slowed for holidays

Tape is shown on shelves preventing the sale of certain products at a pharmacy in Montreal, Sunday, January 3, 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Canada surpasses 600,000 total cases of COVID-19

At least 15,865 people have died

Most Read