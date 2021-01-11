Creston RCMP detachment. Photo: Aaron Hemens

Creston Police Report: 71 calls for assistance from Jan. 4 to 11

On Jan. 9, police again were tasked with attending an anti-COVID-19 measures protest on Canyon Street as the gathering was in contravention of the events order.

Creston RCMP said that they received 71 calls for assistance from Jan. 4 to 11.

Jan. 4

  • Report of two vehicles driving erratically in the snow in a parking lot at a Creston business.
  • Investigated a complaint that a person was receiving unwanted texts regarding false claims about the police.
  • Responded to a complaint regarding an unwanted male skulking around a property at night.

Jan. 5

  • Began an investigation into a historical sexual assault.
  • Report of one person accusing another of theft of money, and making harassing text communications.
  • Report of an unauthorized border crossing at Rykerts.

Jan. 6

  • A report of theft from a residence in Creston turned out to be a false report.
  • Police responded to a call for assistance on Highway 3, 7 km West of Creston. One male and one female had been stabbed and required assistance. The male was pronounced dead on the scene while the female was transported to hospital in Cranbrook where she succumbed to her injuries. A suspect was identified by the female victim, who had reportedly fled in the victim’s vehicle. The vehicle was located in Salmo later that evening. The male suspect was also located in Salmo later the next day deceased. Police continue the investigation to ensure all avenues have been covered.

Jan. 7

  • Attended to a domestic argument in which one person locked the other’s wallet in a vehicle.
  • Responded to a complaint of harassing texts between ex-partners over child custody.
  • A person reporting tools being held in lieu of payment was advised that the issue was civil.
  • Report of an assault occurring between partners appeared to be a consensual fight fuelled by alcohol.
  • A report of a fight between friends at a residence in Lister was found to be consensual as well after the combatants sobered up.

Jan. 8

  • Report of a suspicious male that may be associated with a single vehicle collision near Boswell.
  • Report of a fraudulent cheque being written and cashed.
  • Report of threats being made over text.
  • Began an investigation into an alleged domestic assault.
  • Report of two males yelling loudly at each other in Creston.
  • Report of loud trucks on Northwest Boulevard.

Jan. 9

  • Attended to a family disturbance in Lister in which the suspect who caused the disturbance was intoxicated. The suspect was arrested and held until sober.
  • Called to a 911 in which the dispatcher heard a male yelling. Upon arrival, police found that the call was made when the male got angry at another resident.
  • Police again were tasked with attending an anti-COVID-19 measures protest on Canyon Street in Creston as the gathering was in contravention of the events order. The event organizer was arrested for obstruction after failing to identify herself to the police when requested. She was released after her identity was confirmed and she was issued another ticket under the order. Four other tickets were issued to event participants.

Jan. 10

  • Police attended to a number of traffic-related calls.

Jan. 11

  • Called to a domestic disturbance and alleged assault. One suspect was arrested.

Information courtesy of Staff Sgt. Ryan Currie of the Creston RCMP

Most Read