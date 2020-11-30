Creston Police Report: 60 calls for assistance from Nov. 23 to Nov. 30

Creston RCMP detachment. Photo: Aaron Hemens

Creston RCMP said that they received 60 calls for assistance from Nov. 23 to Nov. 30.

Nov. 23

  • Police were called to a residence in Lister after the owner found old explosives in a shed. RCMP Explosives experts attended and disposed of the explosives safely.
  • Report of harassment by an ex-partner.
  • Attended to a complaint of an assault after a male punched another over the wearing of a mask near a business in Creston.
  • Responded to a report of a refrigerant leak at a business in Creston.
  • A vehicle stop for erratic driving near West Creston resulted in the drinking driver losing her licence for three days.

Nov. 24

  • Report of suspicious people attempting to open rear doors on businesses in Creston.
  • Attended to a complaint of a patron refusing to leave a business after being told about mask requirements.
  • Responded to a complaint of an assault with a weapon after two people were sprayed with “bear spray”. Charges are pending.

Nov. 25

  • Report of threats being uttered at a school in Creston.
  • Attended to a complaint at a Creston business after a belligerent patron argued about wearing a mask while waiting for a pizza.
  • Report of an internet scam in which a victim was defrauded of some money.

Nov. 26

  • Report of fraud after a fake Telus account was opened.
  • Report of a theft from an automated teller after a card was mistakenly left in it.
  • Police were called to attend to a disturbance at a Creston restaurant after 5 people were refused service for not following the mask guidelines.

Nov. 27

  • Report of a possible impaired driver leaving a business in Creston.

Nov. 28

  • Police were called in regards to a protest that was taking place on Canyon Street in Creston. Police attended and found that the gathering was not contravening any legislation.
  • Police were later called to a Creston business after a number of participants of the protest attended the business and attempted to access it without wearing masks as mandated by the provincial health order. Four people were issued fines and one person was arrested for obstructing a peace officer for not providing information.
  • Report of unsafe firearm use in Lister.
  • Called to assist BC Ambulance with an aggressive patient.
  • A vehicle stop for erratic driving in Creston resulted in the drinking driver losing her licence for 90 days and having her unregistered vehicle impounded as well.
  • Another drinking driver lost her licence for 90 days and had her vehicle impounded.

READ MORE: Creston residents rally against COVID-19 health measures

Nov. 29

  • A vehicle stop for erratic driving resulted in the drinking driver losing her licence for three days. The driver was found to be consuming beer in the vehicle at the time of the stop.
  • Report of fraud after an email transfer was intercepted.
  • A vehicle stop for erratic driving resulted in the drinking driver losing his licence for 90 days after refusing to provide police with a breath sample.

— Information courtesy of Staff Sgt. Ryan Currie of the Creston RCMP

