Creston Police Report: 57 calls for assistance from Jan. 25 to Feb. 1

Creston RCMP said that they received 57 calls for assistance from Jan. 25 to Feb. 1.
Jan. 25
- Investigated a disturbing phone message left at a government agency in which a person appeared to require assistance. Once the caller was located, there was no issue.
- Report of an ex-partner breaching no contact conditions by messaging over text.
- Report of a suspicious person riding a bike and yelling at people in Yahk.
Jan. 26
- Attended to a vehicle fire in Creston.
- Began an investigation into a domestic assault. Charges are pending.
- Report of a custody issue between ex-partners.
Jan. 27
- Began an investigation into the theft of items from an industrial yard in Creston.
- Opened an investigation into an allegation of assault on a child.
- Report of damage to a fence in Creston.
- Another report of theft appeared to be linked to previous thefts and attempts.
Jan. 28
- Report of people not following COVID restrictions.
- Report of a loose dog in Wynndel.
Jan. 29
- Report of property damage to a home in Lister. The suspect appeared to be intoxicated.
- Attended to a report of a passenger being injured after falling from a moving vehicle.
Jan. 30
- Assisted a person to keep the peace while belongings were removed from a home.
- Police investigated a report of an assault that occurred during heavy use of narcotics and alcohol. Police were unable to corroborate any of the victim’s statements.
- Report of ongoing harassment in which a person claimed he was receiving messages from God advising that the victim should be in a romantic relationship with him.
- Attended to a call of a suspicious person at Kingsgate.
Jan. 31
- Report of a person harassing employees at a Creston business.
- Attended to a domestic dispute involving custody and visitation of children.
- Called regarding a verbal altercation between two shoppers at a Creston business.
— Information courtesy of Staff Sgt. Ryan Currie of the Creston RCMP