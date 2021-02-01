Creston RCMP detachment. Photo: Aaron Hemens

Creston Police Report: 57 calls for assistance from Jan. 25 to Feb. 1

On Jan. 30, police responded to a report of ongoing harassment in which a person claimed he was receiving messages from God advising that the victim should be in a romantic relationship with him.

Creston RCMP said that they received 57 calls for assistance from Jan. 25 to Feb. 1.

Jan. 25

  • Investigated a disturbing phone message left at a government agency in which a person appeared to require assistance. Once the caller was located, there was no issue.
  • Report of an ex-partner breaching no contact conditions by messaging over text.
  • Report of a suspicious person riding a bike and yelling at people in Yahk.

Jan. 26

  • Attended to a vehicle fire in Creston.
  • Began an investigation into a domestic assault. Charges are pending.
  • Report of a custody issue between ex-partners.

Jan. 27

  • Began an investigation into the theft of items from an industrial yard in Creston.
  • Opened an investigation into an allegation of assault on a child.
  • Report of damage to a fence in Creston.
  • Another report of theft appeared to be linked to previous thefts and attempts.

Jan. 28

  • Report of people not following COVID restrictions.
  • Report of a loose dog in Wynndel.

Jan. 29

  • Report of property damage to a home in Lister. The suspect appeared to be intoxicated.
  • Attended to a report of a passenger being injured after falling from a moving vehicle.

Jan. 30

  • Assisted a person to keep the peace while belongings were removed from a home.
  • Police investigated a report of an assault that occurred during heavy use of narcotics and alcohol. Police were unable to corroborate any of the victim’s statements.
  • Report of ongoing harassment in which a person claimed he was receiving messages from God advising that the victim should be in a romantic relationship with him.
  • Attended to a call of a suspicious person at Kingsgate.

Jan. 31

  • Report of a person harassing employees at a Creston business.
  • Attended to a domestic dispute involving custody and visitation of children.
  • Called regarding a verbal altercation between two shoppers at a Creston business.

Information courtesy of Staff Sgt. Ryan Currie of the Creston RCMP

Creston RCMP detachment. Photo: Aaron Hemens
