Creston Police Report: 52 calls for assistance from Nov. 9 to 15

Creston RCMP said that they received 52 calls for assistance from Nov. 9 to 15.
Nov. 9
- Received a complaint regarding spray paint mischief at Adam Robertson Elementary School.
- Attended to a report of an assault at a Creston business.
- Police recovered a vehicle in Creston apparently stolen from Alberta. Another call was received from a Creston business advising that a vehicle was stolen from them around the same time. This vehicle was later located damaged in High River, Alta.
Nov. 10
- Report of possible identity theft to obtain COVID-19 emergency funding fraudulently.
- A single-vehicle tractor-trailer collision near Kingsgate resulted in the inexperienced driver receiving a fine for driving with undue care.
- A report of youth causing damage in a Creston park turned out to be a school project. No damage to any property was found.
- Police were called to a party at the old ferry landing.
Nov. 11
- A report of an assault was investigated although the complaint was too intoxicated to provide details.
- Attended to a report of mischief to a home in Creston after eggs were thrown at it.
- A vehicle stop for erratic driving on Highway 3 near Yahk resulted in the drinking driver receiving a 90 day licence suspension and a vehicle impound.
Nov. 12
- Called to a Creston business to remove an unwanted person causing a disturbance.
- A landlord requested assistance to evict a tenant and was advised that police would only attend to keep the peace if there was an issue.
Nov. 13
- Attended to a report of an intoxicated person falling down outside a Creston business. The person had been offered assistance by a concerned citizen.
- Request to assist in locating a person who was suffering from health-related issues. The person was found safe and transported to the hospital.
Nov. 14
- Attended to a Creston residence to keep the peace after a tenant eviction became heated.
- Report of a person not following quarantine guidelines after returning from the US. The person was found to be abiding by the requirements.
- A vehicle stop on Highway 3 near Canyon for speeding resulted in the drinking driver being charged with impaired driving.
- A vehicle stop on Highway 3 near Erickson for erratic driving resulted in the cannabis-impaired driver having his licence suspended for 24 hours as well as having his vehicle impounded.
Nov. 15
- Attended to a complaint of a family member taking a person’s vehicle without their consent.
- Report of a stolen wallet by an ex-partner.
- Report of a person not following quarantine guidelines.
- A vehicle stop for bright headlights resulted in the drinking, suspended driver having his vehicle impounded and receiving a court date.
- Assisted BC Wildfire Service in checking on a fire that may have been a hazard.
– Information courtesy of Staff Sgt. Ryan Currie of the Creston RCMP