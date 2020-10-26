Creston RCMP detachment. Photo: Aaron Hemens

Creston police report: 48 calls for assistance from Oct. 19 to 26

On Oct. 25, police responded to a report of a theft of cash from a Creston business in which the suspect reached over the counter and took money from the register

Creston RCMP said that they received 48 calls for assistance from Oct. 19 to 26.

Oct. 19

  • A vehicle stop on Canyon Street resulted in an intoxicated male being arrested and charged with breaching release conditions.
  • Police were called to Rykerts border crossing to deal with an insecure load coming into Canada and to ensure the driver was aware of quarantine requirements.
  • A vehicle stop in Creston resulted in the prohibited driver having his vehicle impounded and being charged with driving while prohibited.

Oct. 20

  • Investigated an attempted break and enter to a Creston business after the owner found a lock that had been drilled.
  • While assisting a landowner with enforcing a court injunction near Crawford Bay, a subject failed to stop for police when legally required to do so. The subject was arrested a short time later at his home.

Oct. 21

  • Responded to a vehicle collision at the Yahk Slough Bridge in which traffic was tied up for quite some time. Road conditions were a major factor.

Oct. 22

  • Attended to a report of a male with severe mouth injuries with an unknown cause at the Creston Hospital. After investigation nothing criminal was found.

Oct. 23

  • Began an investigation into threats being uttered against a public official.
  • Attended to a report of two individuals crossing into Canada illegally at a remote location.
  • Attended to a report of possible child abuse.
  • Report from a concerned Creston citizen regarding possible drug use at a residence.

Oct. 24

  • Attended to two separate reports of glass doors at Creston businesses being broken by an unknown individual. A suspect was later caught and arrested.
  • Report of a stranded boater on Kootenay Lake was referred to Kaslo Detachment due to the location of the boater.
  • Attended to a report of an intoxicated unwanted guest at a home in Creston. When police arrived the individual became aggressive and uncooperative. The subject was held in police cells until sober.

Oct. 25

  • A vehicle stop for erratic driving on Northwest Boulevard near noon resulted in the drinking driver being arrested and charged with impaired driving.
  • Report of a theft of cash from a Creston business in which the suspect reached over the counter and took cash from the register. Police were able to identify the suspect from previous encounters. Charges are pending.
  • Later in the day, police were called to a report of a break and enter to a residence in Creston in which the suspect from the previous theft was found to be squatting in an unoccupied home. Extensive damage was found in the home. The suspect is currently being held by police due to the numerous charges of mischief, theft and break and enter.

Information courtesy of Staff Sgt. Ryan Currie of the Creston RCMP

