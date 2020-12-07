Creston Police Report: 48 calls for assistance from Nov. 30 to Dec. 7

Creston RCMP said that they received 48 calls for assistance from Nov. 30 to Dec. 7.
Nov. 30
- Report of items stolen from a shed on a property in Kootenay Bay.
- Began an investigation into an online fraud.
- Report of a confrontation at a Creston business over mask use.
Dec. 1
- Assisted EHS to gain entry to a residence for a medical emergency.
- Request from Calgary Police Service to locate a wanted person.
Dec. 2
- Report of an attempted fraud over the phone with a suspect posing as a bank employee requesting personal information.
- Report of harassment between family members over a civil issue.
Dec. 3
- Police were called regarding the theft of a van in Creston. After investigation, it was learned that there was no theft, but a dispute over ownership that appeared to be civil.
- A call of an injured deer was referred to BC Conservation Officers.
Dec. 4
- Report of an aggressive dog in Wynndel was referred to RDCK Bylaw Services.
- During a driver sobriety check stop, one drinking driver had his licence suspended for three days and his vehicle impounded.
- Police attended to a 911 call of an attempted assault with a knife. The suspect was taken into custody. No one was harmed during the incident. Alcohol appeared to be a factor. Charges are pending.
Dec. 5
- Police were called in regards to a protest that was taking place on Canyon Street in Creston. Police attended and found that the gathering was not contravening any legislation.
- Report of a breach of a child protection order
- Report of gunshots being heard in Lister.
Dec. 6
- A vehicle stop for erratic driving resulted in the drinking driver losing his licence for 24 hours.
- While conducting traffic enforcement, police found a driver to be prohibited from operating a vehicle. The driver was charged and the vehicle impounded.
- A vehicle stop for erratic driving in Lister resulted in the drinking driver losing his licence for three days.
- Report of a missing person possibly residing in Creston. Police located the person and advised him to contact his family.
— Information courtesy of Staff Sgt. Ryan Currie of the Creston RCMP