Creston officers build relationships with Lower Kootenay Band

The Creston RCMP are working towards building stronger relationships with the Yaqan Nukity (Lower Kootenay Band) community.

On April 28, officers had the honour of attending the Yaqan Nukiy community barbecue. They able to meet community members and share a great meal from the band’s own farm and a local business.

“I really enjoyed getting to visit with local band members,” said Creston’s newest Corporal, Jan Ruefli. “I am new to Creston, and this was a great way for me to get to know the community members. I was so grateful that Nasukin and council extended this invitation to our officers. We all had a great time at this amazing event.”

“The barbecue was a great event in our community, which includes our local RCMP officers,” Nasukin Jason Louie. “It was nice to have us all together to share a meal, and to continue developing meaningful relationships with the RCMP.”

All the officers who attended enjoyed the time spent together, sharing smiles and laughs.

“We are very grateful for being included in this, and the many other activities with the Yaqan Nukiy community,” said Sgt. Brandon Buliziuk, Creston RCMP Commander.

“I’d like to thank Nasukin Jason Louie for extending his invitation and for the hospitality while hosting us. It is truly a pleasure to be serving this community and I look forward to future events.”

