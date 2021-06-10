Creston Museum encourages summer visitors to check out programs and activities

After some temporary closures of indoor exhibits due to COVID-19, the museum has re-opened to welcome visitors

Have you ever wanted to learn more about your hometown? The Creston Museum is a treasure trove of fascinating history that is now open for summer hours.

For a few weeks, the museum’s indoor exhibits were temporarily closed due to rising cases of COVID-19 and provincial health advisories. Now that it has fully re-opened, Tammy Bradford, manager of the Creston Museum for the last 23 years, wants to welcome visitors once again.

She said it’s the perfect place to play safe while following COVID-19 protocols. There is a one-way route mapped out to keep groups physically distanced and about two-thirds of the exhibits are located outdoors.

At the front entrance, visitors can pick up a brochure for a self-guided tour with points of interest explained. Staff members will be available to answer questions.

“If anyone in town has never been, the museum is a great way to learn something surprising about the community,” said Bradford. “There’s all sorts of fun, fascinating, and sometimes downright crazy stories from the people who have made Creston what it is today. We can help you explore our history.”

The museum also offers some interactive programs, including Family Fun and Museum About Town.

At Family Fun, hands-on activities like making butter, packing apples, and traditional schoolhouse lessons can show you what life was like in the past.

The Museum About Town program offers walking tours of downtown, residential areas, and the local cemeteries.

“Local history is everywhere,” said Bradford. “In a way, you can get to know the people of history themselves and draw very personal connections to the role they played in shaping the community.”

Both programs cost $20 per group for a maximum of six people.

Families are also welcome to eat lunch outside at the museum. “If you don’t feel like eating take-out at home, come to our backyard,” said Bradford. “We have a lovely patio and gazebo that is always available for visitors.”

For more information, visit the Creston Museum Facebook page or www.crestonmuseum.ca.

To book a program or set up an appointment for archival research, email tammy@crestonmuseum.ca or call 250-428-9262.

The regular hours are Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is by donation.

READ MORE: Lower Kootenay Band announces cross-border COVID-19 vaccine clinic

READ MORE: Creston local receives Farmers’ Market Volunteer of the Year Award

Creston ValleyMuseum