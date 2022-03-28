Creston murder proceedings held over until May

Police recently announced the murder charge, following investigation into the death of a woman in February

A Creston man charged with second-degree murder had a brief appearance at the Cranbrook Law Court on Monday, as the proceedings are being held over until May 9.

Mitchell McIntyre is being held in custody for his alleged role in the death of Julia Howe, a 56-year-old Creston woman, and appeared by video link from a correctional facility in the Okanagan.

A plea has not yet been entered into the court record.

Police announced the murder charge on March 17, which had been investigating since Howe was discovered dead in her home on Feb. 6. While the death was initially believed to be from natural causes, further investigation determined it was a homicide, according to an RCMP news release.