Flowers lined the steps leading to Casey’s Community House on Nov. 5, 2019, following the death of co-owner Ralph Casemore in a car accident. (Brian Lawrence photo)

Creston mourns loss of local business owner

The steps of Casey’s Community House were lined with flowers this afternoon as the community mourned the loss of business owner Ralph Casemore, 59, who died in a car accident yesterday.

Read more: Creston man killed in three-vehicle crash in Alberta

Casemore was travelling on Alberta’s Highway 22 with his wife, Regional District of Central Kootenay director Tanya Wall when their SUV was involved in a three-car collision with a car and semi-tractor north of Pincher Creek.

“We are shocked and saddened to hear about the sudden passing of Ralph Casemore, husband of electoral Area B Director Tanya Wall and father of electoral Area C Director Adam Casemore,” said RDCK board chair Aimee Watson. “On behalf of the RDCK board and staff, we offer our heartfelt condolences and prayers to the families, and to the larger Creston community that is undoubtedly affected by this tragedy. Our thoughts and support are with you during this difficult time.”

Wall, who ran Casey’s along with her husband, was taken to hospital in Calgary with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Police are still investigating the accident, which also claimed the life of a 34-year-old man from Leduc, Alta. The driver of the semi-tractor was not injured.

