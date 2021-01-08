A Smash Heart treat package made by Bienka Rosch and her daughter Elivia. Photo courtesy of Bienka Rosch

A Smash Heart treat package made by Bienka Rosch and her daughter Elivia. Photo courtesy of Bienka Rosch

Creston mom and daughter duo creating chocolate Smash Heart gifts for the community

“It gives us the chance to do it together and spend time together.”

In May 2020, shortly after the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Bienka Rosch and her husband decided to pack up their stuff and move their family from their fast-paced lifestyle in Calgary back to their hometown of Creston.

Being back in Creston meant that Rosch could be closer to her dad, and also allowed for her to spend more quality time with her two kids, Hayden and Elivia.

“Part of COVID was the commitment to slow down our lifestyle, which was quite hectic prior to everything happening,” said Rosch. “We were living in the city, I had a big commute to work and I wasn’t home a lot. I was home, but just lots of busyness.”

Family time has now come in the form of playing puzzles, board games and outdoor activities. Baking treats with her 12-year-old daughter has also ballooned into a regular means of bonding.

The two have been creating Smash Hearts, which is melted-chocolate moulded into the shape of a heart. Traditionally, a Smash Heart is a gifted goodie — the treat is placed into a gift box alongside a crab cracking pallet that is used to “smash” the heart and unveil a present or surprise hidden inside.

Making Smash Hearts, said Elivia, was a good way to kill time and spend time with her mom.

“During the COVID time, we were just bored and we decided to make something,” said Elivia.

With work opportunities scarce for a 12-year-old, and babysitting gigs limited due to the pandemic, the two figured that they could start selling these boxed treats in town so that Elivia could get her first taste of business.

“If you wanted to do a birthday gift, candy or a ring, you can put that underneath. We haven’t made one, but I thought it would be a great idea for gender reveals,” said Rosch. “There’s lots of ways to do it. You can reveal whatever you want underneath.”

They took their business pitch to the Creston Buy and Sell Facebook group, and the idea was welcomed by members of the community: the post received over 200 reactions and six Smash Heart orders were placed as a result, three of which are intended as Valentine’s Day gifts.

“I never really thought about starting a job with my mom,” said Elivia.

Their Smash Hearts can come in a variety of different colours and are offered in two boxed options: an unfilled heart for $35, or a heart filled with candies for $45. Whatever option is selected, each comes with a smashing pallet and the package will be delivered to your doorstep.

Oreos dipped in coordinating colours of the heart can also be included: four for $4, or eight for $6. The two can also include sprinkles, edible sugar dust and other decorations, such as birthday or anniversary messages.

“I think Elivia would be savvy enough to do it by herself, but it gives us the chance to do it together and spend time together,” said Rosch.

The goal, she continued, isn’t to turn this into a full-blown business, but rather a service that the two can provide in the community if needed.

“I want to take some pictures and make an Instagram page for us. Videos of us making Smash Hearts, things we never did when we were just doing it for fun,” she said. “Make it a real thing and see where it goes.”

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
No unexpected side-effects from COVID-19 shots given in Canada so far: Health Canada
Next story
Castlegar Mayor Bruno Tassone resigns

Just Posted

Castlegar mayor Bruno Tassone has resigned. Photo: Submitted
Castlegar Mayor Bruno Tassone resigns

Mayor Tassone has recently faced criticism over holiday travel

A Smash Heart treat package made by Bienka Rosch and her daughter Elivia. Photo courtesy of Bienka Rosch
Creston mom and daughter duo creating chocolate Smash Heart gifts for the community

“It gives us the chance to do it together and spend time together.”

The KIJHL season won’t continue until at least Feb. 5. Photo: Tyler Harper
KIJHL postpones regular season until Feb. 5

The announcement follows an extension of the province’s athletic travel restrictions

A RCMP vehicle pictured at the scene of a double homicide near Creston, Thursday, Jan. 7 (Mike Turner photo)
Suspect in roadside stabbing near Creston found dead, police confirm

A man allegedly responsible for a double homicide in Creston on Wednesday evening was found dead in Salmo.

Edmund Bodine is seen here at the military tribunal in Shanghai, 1946, when he was tasked with acting as defence counsel for four Japanese officers accused of the unlawful deaths of American pilots. Standing, L-R: Bodine, Shigeru Sawada, Yusei Wako, Ruyhei Okada, Sotojiro Tatsuta, co-counsel Charles Fellows. Photo courtesy of Natalie Bodine
The trials of Edmund Bodine: How a Kootenay woman’s parents defended Japanese officers during the Second World War

The forgotten details of the Doolittle Trial resurfaced in a book published last year

COVID-19 cases reported to public health to Jan. 5, 2021. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C. shifts reporting to get COVID-19 information out faster

Cases by care home to be updated weekly

Dr. Supriya Sharma, chief medical adviser at Health Canada, speaks during a press conference to announce that Health Canada has authorized the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, at the Sir John A. Macdonald Building in Ottawa on Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Kawai
No unexpected side-effects from COVID-19 shots given in Canada so far: Health Canada

Most side effects subside within 24 hours

(Black Press file photo)
Snowboarder dies in Whistler after plunging off cliff

The Whistler man in his mid-20s succumbed to his injuries after transport, police say

Cheslatta Carrier Nation received a grant in 2020 to help cover the costs of shipping fire-damaged trees to a pellet plant or bioenergy facility. (Forest Enhancement Society of B.C.)
B.C. pellet contract with Japanese giant extended past 2023

Mitsubishi buying 80,000 tonnes a year from Pinnacle

FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2020 file photo, debris litters the scene where a Ukrainian plane crashed in Shahedshahr southwest of the capital Tehran, Iran. More questions than answers remain about the disaster that killed 176 people on board the Ukrainian jetliner, a year after Iran’s military mistakenly downed the plane with surface-to-air missiles. Officials in Canada, which was home to many of the passengers on the doomed plane, and other affected countries have raised concerns about the lack of transparency and accountability in Iran’s investigation of its own military. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi, File)
5 nations want Iran to deliver justice on downed plane

Sweden earlier had said that Iran had agreed to compensate the families’ of the foreign victims

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Social activity in homes and accommodation at Big White Ski Resort has resulted in the transmission of COVID-19. (Big White Ski Resort photo)
Big White Ski Resort cancels bookings for non-locals until February

At least one more month until non-locals can stay at Big White, amid ongoing COVID-19 cluster

(Courtesy Photo | Frank Zmuda)
VIDEO: Beaver waddles through downtown Vancouver

‘Makin’ my way downtown…’

Midsummer (A69) with her days-old baby, entering the Broughton Archipelago via Fife Sound, for her first time. (Jared Towers photo)
Orca pod returns to the Broughton Archipelago for first time in more than 20 years

The A5 pod brought a new calf to their former Broughton Archipelago winter hunting area

Most Read