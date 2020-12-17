Volunteer Signe Miller prepares the envelope and chocolate bars portion of the hamper package for a recipient. Photo: Aaron Hemens

Volunteer Signe Miller prepares the envelope and chocolate bars portion of the hamper package for a recipient. Photo: Aaron Hemens

Creston Ministerial delivers Christmas Hampers in a safe and socially distanced manner

Over $79,000 was raised for this year’s edition of the hamper program, with 320 individuals and families in the community receiving a hamper package

Despite the challenges presented by provincial health restrictions, the Creston Ministerial Association was able to deliver its annual Christmas hampers program in a safe and socially-distanced manner on Dec. 16.

Over $79,000 was raised for this year’s edition of the hamper program, with 320 individuals and families in the community receiving a hamper package.

Hermen Koehoorn, the president of the Ministerial Association and a pastor at New Life Church, said that this year’s hamper handout went better than anticipated.

“With us having to reinvent the wheel in essence and the system, I couldn’t have asked for a better and smoother way of it running than it actually did,” said Koehoorn. “There’s lots of people who spent hours strategizing, thinking and drawing pictures on how we could make this work. A lot of great people with great hearts and great minds were able to put this together and make it successful.”

Traditionally, the hamper hand-out was a two-day event that would see hundreds of volunteers gather at the rec centre to assemble hamper boxes, which would be filled with food and other goods. The next day, registered families, couples or individuals would swing by to pick up their boxes.

But due to the COVID-19 pandemic and ensuing public health orders, the Ministerial was forced to get creative.

READ MORE: Creston’s Christmas hamper program shifting to gift card care packages due to COVID-19

This year’s hand-out system followed a circuit that didn’t require people to get out of their cars. It started at the rec centre parking lot, where pre-registered recipients signed in and received a ticket with a number on it, indicating what their hamper package would look like.

Volunteer Curtis Stankevich, left, loads up a car with the help of his daughter, Cecelia, and Father K. Lawrence of the Holy Cross Catholic Church. Photo: Aaron Hemens

Recipients would then drive down to the parking lot of the Holy Cross Catholic Church, where they were met by volunteers who took their tickets and prepared hamper packages based on pre-notified needs outlined by the recipient.

Hamper packages came in the form of pre-packaged boxes filled with canned goods, cereal, rice and other non-perishable products. A bag of apples courtesy of Shukin Orchards Ltd. was also included, as well as a bag of potatoes from the Wloka Farms Fruit Stand.

Inside the pre-packaged hamper box. Photo: Aaron Hemens

Envelopes containing gift cards to either Save-on-Foods or Pealow’s were also part of the packages, as well as face-masks, Bad Duck chocolate-caramel bars, chocolate bars donated by Nelson-Creston MLA Brittny Anderson and a season’s greetings message.

Those who registered with children had Bargain! Shop gift cards added to their envelopes, with the purpose of buying toys for the youth.

Volunteer Jordan Wilson loads up a car with a pre-packaged box, apples and potatoes. Photo: Aaron Hemens

“Logistically, to be able to pull it off the way we did in a safe way that was honouring the restrictions, of the limitations and protocols out there, it was incredible,” said Koehoorn.

A total of 80 residents volunteered their services and efforts that day, with additional roles including the process of tallying the number of registered hampers, preparing and serving lunch for other volunteers and delivering hampers to registered agencies.

Soup was prepared and served by volunteers for volunteers. Photo: Aaron Hemens

Agency deliveries required volunteers to drop off hamper packages to 10 registered agencies in town, which included the Creston Mental Health and Substance Use, Lower Kootenay Band and Kootenay Employment Services. Once dropped off, agencies distributed the hamper packages to their registered clients or patients.

“It never ceases to blow me away how awesome of a community we live in and how big the heart is of this community to band together,” said Koehoorn.

Volunteer Ashley Wilson, right, hands a recipient an envelope, mask and chocolate bars. Photo: Aaron Hemens

He said that one of the big takeaways from this year’s experience was seeing what the community is capable of accomplishing as a collective.

“I hope that those who were receiving hampers this year feel blessed knowing that their community cares for them, that their community is willing to spend lots of hours and finance to ensure that they have an amazing Christmas filled with hope, cheer and joy,” he said. “My hope and prayer would be that they actually can see the heart of our community that is for them. I hope they’re encouraged by that.”

Curtis-Joe Stankevich hands a recipient an envelope, mask and chocolate bars. Photo: Aaron Hemens

READ MORE: The Home Stretch: Creston Ministerial Hampers Update

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: aaron.hemens@crestonvalleyadvance.ca

@aaron_hemens
aaron.hemens@crestonvalleyadvance.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
2nd COVID-19 outbreak declared at LNG Canada Project site in Kitimat

Just Posted

Volunteer Signe Miller prepares the envelope and chocolate bars portion of the hamper package for a recipient. Photo: Aaron Hemens
Creston Ministerial delivers Christmas Hampers in a safe and socially distanced manner

Over $79,000 was raised for this year’s edition of the hamper program, with 320 individuals and families in the community receiving a hamper package

Creston RCMP detachment. Photo: Aaron Hemens
Creston RCMP to issue fines for violating provincial COVID-19 health measures

A $2,300 fine can be issued for organizing a non-compliant event, while failure to wear a face-covering in an indoor public space can earn you a $230 fine

Rehabilitation work on the Kootenay River Bridge on Highway 3 began in September 2019. Photo: Brian Lawrence
Rehabilitation of Creston’s Kootenay River Bridge Complete

The project was completed before its Oct. 31, 2021 deadline

Wayne Gilmore, a school bus driver for Yaqan Nukiy School, said that not a day goes by where a driver doesn’t run through his stop sign or lights. Photo: Aaron Hemens
Creston School Bus Drivers express concerns over safety of children, reckless drivers

“Someone’s child is going to end up dead.”

Social activity in homes and accommodation at Big White Ski Resort has resulted in the transmission of COVID-19. (Contributed)
1 death, 91 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health

The death, a woman in her 90s, was not tied to any of the ongoing outbreaks in the region

(Photos courtesy of Make-A-Wish Foundation B.C. & Yukon)
Black Press Media x BraveFace: Help Make-A-Wish change the lives of critically-ill children

Join us on Dec. 18 for a virtual day of granting wishes, one mask purchase at a time

Shoes are hung on the Burrard Bridge in remembrance of victims of illicit drug overdose deaths on International Overdose Awareness Day, in Vancouver, on Monday, August 31, 2020. With overdose deaths rising across Canada, advocates for drug users are calling for the implementation of a national safe supply program as part of an effort to save lives. Failing to do so, they say, will lead to more deaths from overdoses across the country. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Advocates share fear of worsening overdose crisis in 2021, want national safe supply

British Columbia’s government created a safe supply program in March

A train derailment is shown near Field, B.C., Monday, Feb. 4, 2019. The RCMP have announced that they are launching a criminal investigation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
RCMP launch criminal probe into fatal train derailment in Field that left 3 dead

The derailment, which occurred in February 2019, resulted in three fatalities

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau responds to questions during a year end interview with The Canadian Press in Ottawa, Wednesday Dec. 16, 2020. Trudeau says while he is committed to federal transparency, being too forthcoming can hinder the government’s ability to wrestle with tough decisions. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Liberals striving for ‘balance’ on federal transparency, Trudeau says

Liberals are faring better than some other administrations, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

B.C. Environment and Climate Change Strategy Minister George Heyman speaks during an announcement at Burns Bog, in Delta, B.C., on Monday, June 29, 2020. The British Columbia government is setting a new target for reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 2025 after determining it is further from reaching its climate action goals than previously forecasted. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. behind on climate goals, sets new 2025 emissions target to stay on track

New emissions target requires greenhouse gases in B.C. to fall 16 per cent below 2007 levels by 2025

Yunesit'in (Stone), west of Williams Lake, is one of six First Nation communities comprising the Tsilhqot'in Nation. (Rebecca Dyok photo)
Privacy commissioner rules B.C. giving enough COVID-19 info after First Nations’ complaint

3 First Nations argued the government violated the Freedom of Information and Privacy Protection Act

An aerial shot of Cedar Valley Lodge, LNG Canada’s newest accommodation for workers on their project site in Kitimat. LNG Canada had a second COVID-19 outbreak declared, just weeks after the first was announced Nov. 19. (Photo courtesy of LNG Canada)
2nd COVID-19 outbreak declared at LNG Canada Project site in Kitimat

To date, 15 employees have tested positive and 13 cases are still considered active

B.C. Finance Minister Selina Robinson speaks to the legislature’s pre-Christmas session to approve more COVID-19 spending, Dec. 10, 2020. (Hansard TV)
Rising income, real estate tax hold B.C. deficit at $13.6 billion

Cost of next COVID-19 payments up to $1.7 billion

Most Read