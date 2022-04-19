Creston men asked to paint the town red for Walk a Mile in Her Shoes

Red heels will march down Main Street on June 11 in support of women

The sun came out and the crowds cheered as men donned red high heels to walk in the International Men’s March to Stop Rape, Sexual Assault, and Gender Violence in 2019. (Photo by Jenneil Peters)

To show support for women, why not walk a mile in their shoes?

This June, Creston’s own Kootenai Community Centre Society (KCCS) is hosting Walk a Mile in Her Shoes as part of the International Men’s March to Stop Rape, Sexual Assault and Gender Violence.

KCSS provides support to women and children fleeing abuse by providing a safe house and outreach programs.

After a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, KCCS is excited to return to an in-person event for the annual Walk a Mile in Her Shoes. Since 2001, the campaign has aimed to raise awareness “about the serious causes, effects, and remediations to men’s sexualized violence”.

On June 11, participants will join together to walk a mile (1.6 kilometres) down Canyon Street at 1 p.m.

According to www.walkamileinhershoes.org, the men participating in the walk wear red high heels “to actively confront gender stereotypes and expectations”.

While men are still encouraged to wear heels this year, any pair of red shoes will do just fine. In the spirit of inclusion and an acknowledgement that women often no longer wear heels, KCSS has suggested the nickname “Walk A Mile In Her Sneakers.”

Starting on May 1, participants can register for a fee online at www.kootenaicommunitycentre.org. Registration will also be allowed on event day. Heels will be provided, or you can bring your own pair.

As the largest fundraiser of the year for KCSS, participants are asked to raise pledges either individually or as a team, with all funds going towards women in need. Prizes will be given for most pledges earned.

READ MORE: Creston Valley Blossom Festival returns for 81st annual celebration

CommunityCreston Valley