Creston man wanted for sex crimes

The Creston RCMP have asked for the public’s help to locate a wanted criminal.
Oliver Ole Langelid, 71, is wanted on an endorsed warrant on charges of sexual interference of a person under 16 and sexual assault.
Langelid is described as a white man standing six-foot-one and weighing 174 pounds. He has greying brown hair, a beard, and blue eyes.
He was last known to be in Creston and has failed to attend court.
To report any information on Langelid’s whereabouts, contact the Creston RCMP at 250-428-9313.