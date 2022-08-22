Creston man wanted for sex crimes

Oliver Ole Langelid has been charged with sexual assault, sexual interference of a person under 16

Oliver Ole Langelid is wanted by the Creston RCMP for sex crimes. Photo supplied by RCMP

The Creston RCMP have asked for the public’s help to locate a wanted criminal.

Oliver Ole Langelid, 71, is wanted on an endorsed warrant on charges of sexual interference of a person under 16 and sexual assault.

Langelid is described as a white man standing six-foot-one and weighing 174 pounds. He has greying brown hair, a beard, and blue eyes.

He was last known to be in Creston and has failed to attend court.

To report any information on Langelid’s whereabouts, contact the Creston RCMP at 250-428-9313.

READ MORE: Creston RCMP Report: Man killed in Highway 3 crash

Creston ValleyLocal NewsRCMP