Creston man killed in three-vehicle crash in Alberta

The 59-year-old man was killed along with a 34-year-old from Leduc

A Creston man has been killed in a three-vehicle collision in Alberta.

Crowsnest Pass RCMP say at approximately 4:50 p.m. Monday they responded to the crash on Highway 22 and Range Road 21 south of Maycroft bridge.

A car and an SUV collided head on while travelling on Highway 22. After the initial collision occurred a semi-tractor collided with the car.

The driver of the car, a 34-year-old man from Leduc, and the 59-year-old driver of the SUV from Creston were pronounced dead at the scene.

A woman who was a passenger in the SUV, also from Creston, was taken to hospital in Calgary with serious but non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the semi-tractor was not injured.

RCMP say conditions were foggy at the time. They continue to investigate.

No names have been releaed.