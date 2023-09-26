Creston man charged with murder to stand trial next year

A trial date has been set next year for a Creston man charged with second-degree murder.

Mitchell McIntyre will stand trial in BC Supreme Court in Cranbrook starting on July 2, 2024, which is expected to run for most of the month, while pre-trial applications are set to begin in April 2024.

Mitchell was charged for his alleged role in the death of Julia Howe on Feb. 6, 2022, according to a court document.

According to an RCMP press release, police responded to a Creston home after a woman was found deceased on Feb. 6, 2022.

The investigation evolved from a sudden death investigation into a suspected homicide.

McIntyre was arrested on March 16, 2022 and remains in custody.