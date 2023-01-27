Creston Lions support annual East Kootenay Foundation for Health’s Starlite Campaign

The annual Starlite Campaign is calling for community support for another fundraiser.

The 2023 initiative, hosted by East Kootenay Foundation for Health (EKFH), aims to raise $250,000 for the purchase of a laparoscopic tower for the surgical unit at Creston Valley Hospital.

The new piece of equipment will allow surgeons to perform surgeries in a much less invasive way, allowing for quicker patient recovery. It will also bring a new surgeon to the Creston Valley.

“I am also very excited to see a new surgeon coming to Creston,” said Brenna Baker, executive director for the EKFH. “This is what we, the EKFH, represents. We are here to improve healthcare, especially for our rural communities.”

On Jan. 13, the Creston Lions Club once again stepped forward to donate $5,000 to the 2023 Starlite Campaign.

“Our club is proud that we are able to make a donation of this size, and we have to thank all the members of our community who support the Lions,” they said in a Facebook statement. “Your support for our pancake breakfasts and other cookouts throughout the year make these commitments by our club possible. And your support of our Returnables Program is perhaps the biggest contributor to our ability to generate revenues. Your bottles and cans make it possible for us to make a difference in our valley.”

This isn’t the first time the Starlite Campaign has benefited Creston. In 2021, $200,000 was raised to furnish 60 rooms at Swan Valley Lodge.

Other individuals and businesses in the Creston community are challenged to make their own donations to the Starlite Campaign.

To find out more or to donate to this year’s campaign, please visit ekfh.ca or call 1-877-489-6481.

