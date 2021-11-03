Creston Legion set to host Remembrance Day ceremony

On Nov. 11, it is once again time to remember

After many of last year’s events turned virtual under the shadow of COVID-19, the Creston Legion (Branch 29) is excited to be returning to a face-to-face ceremony on Remembrance Day.

“For such a small town, there is a fairly large population of military families here,” said Legion President Joe Nadon.

“Many people from Creston know someone who didn’t make it home from the First or Second World Wars and the Korean War. We always see a big turn out for Remembrance Day because it’s very important for people to remember those who were lost.”

On Nov. 11, residents are invited to attend the indoor service led by Reverend Harry Haberstock. It will start at 10 a.m. upstairs at the Legion building, located at 137 11 Ave N.

Full capacity allows 120 people to be seated inside. Attendees must adhere to provincial health mandates by wearing face masks and showing proof of double vaccination at the door.

At 10:45 a.m., everyone will be moved outdoors to continue the ceremony out front at the cenotaph.

The Creston RCMP and Creston Fire Rescue will form up and march down the back alley to start things off. After a hiatus in 2020, the Creston Cadets will once again be involved by standing guard.

Close to the moment of silence 11 a.m., all of the long-held traditional poems and songs will be shared starting with the singing of “O Canada!” and the bugling of “The Last Post/The Rouse”. The Creston Flying Club will then fly over, led by president Rob Kitsching. After that, “The Piper’s Lament” will play leading up to the laying of the wreaths with local dignitaries and veterans.

The public is asked to lay their wreaths at the cenotaph prior to the ceremony between 8:30 and 9 a.m. The Legion will read off a list of those who contributed and purchased wreaths this year.

The event will close with a blessing, a reading of “In Flanders Fields”, and singing “God Save the Queen”.

Once the ceremony has concluded, everyone will be invited back inside for a free stew luncheon with hot chocolate.

There may possibly be a livestream of the event online for anyone who is unable to attend in person. For further updates, stay tuned in to the local radio station, Juice 94.1 FM, and the Creston Legion Branch #29 Facebook page.

Creston ValleyRemembrance DayVeterans