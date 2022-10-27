Vern Hickson, a local veteran, pins the first poppy of the year on Arnold DeBoon. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)

Vern Hickson, a local veteran, pins the first poppy of the year on Arnold DeBoon. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)

Creston Legion presents first poppy to launch 2022 campaign

Donate at local businesses leading up to Remembrance Day

This week marks the beginning of the annual poppy campaign leading up to Remembrance Day.

READ MORE: B.C. lieutenant governor presented with first poppy to kick off 2022 campaign

Every year, funds raised through poppy donations go towards supporting the Legion, Canadian veterans, and their families. Typically, the annual campaign raises over $10,000, which goes towards various community programs including the Therapeutic Activation Program for Seniors (TAPS), and a bursary for high school students.

Vern Hickson, a local retired veteran and 50- year member of the Creston Legion, pinned the first poppy on new mayor Arnold DeBoon on Monday morning (Oct. 24).

“Remembrance Day should be important to everybody,” said Hickson, who formerly served in the Congo and Europe. “Because we had many people who didn’t come home.”

To show their respect, Creston residents can donate to the cause and get their own poppies at local businesses from Riondel to Kingsgate and everywhere in between over the next two weeks.

Members of the 1746 Royal Canadian Army Cadet Corps, ages 12 to 18, will be also be volunteering at donation tables at the Creston Valley Farmers’ Market, Pealow’s Your Independent Grocer, Save-On-Foods, and Tim Horton’s on Oct. 29 and Nov. 5.

The cadets will have extra memorabilia for sale, including commemorative poppy pins for $2.

Stay tuned to next week’s issue of the Creston Valley Advance for a schedule and details on the upcoming Remembrance Day ceremony.

Creston ValleyRemembrance DayRoyal Canadian Legion

Previous story
Remote northwest B.C. community left without a fire department due to volunteer shortage
Next story
4 RCMP cruisers, B.C. ambulance burned in ‘targeted attack’: police

Just Posted

Kingsley Ross Hill shares the true story of friendship with a bird in Jerry the Magpie. (Submitted)
Creston author to host book signing this Saturday

Vern Hickson, a local veteran, pins the first poppy of the year on Arnold DeBoon. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)
Creston Legion presents first poppy to launch 2022 campaign

Angel Flight East Kootenay got a Cessna 414A plane in December, 2021, with funding from the Regional District of East Kootenay. The reliability of the new plane has been attributed to increased flight numbers in 2022. (Submitted by Brent Bidston)
‘We love doing it’: Angel Flight seeing increased need in the East Kootenays

Rosamund Moore, second from right, poses with family members Justine Keirn, Anika Keirn, and Lachlan Keirn along with Mayor Ron Toyota at the celebratory opening of the Dwight and Rosamund Moore Community Wetland. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)
Town of Creston restores reservoir, opens new community wetland