Creston Legion presents first poppy to launch 2022 campaign

This week marks the beginning of the annual poppy campaign leading up to Remembrance Day.

READ MORE: B.C. lieutenant governor presented with first poppy to kick off 2022 campaign

Every year, funds raised through poppy donations go towards supporting the Legion, Canadian veterans, and their families. Typically, the annual campaign raises over $10,000, which goes towards various community programs including the Therapeutic Activation Program for Seniors (TAPS), and a bursary for high school students.

Vern Hickson, a local retired veteran and 50- year member of the Creston Legion, pinned the first poppy on new mayor Arnold DeBoon on Monday morning (Oct. 24).

“Remembrance Day should be important to everybody,” said Hickson, who formerly served in the Congo and Europe. “Because we had many people who didn’t come home.”

To show their respect, Creston residents can donate to the cause and get their own poppies at local businesses from Riondel to Kingsgate and everywhere in between over the next two weeks.

Members of the 1746 Royal Canadian Army Cadet Corps, ages 12 to 18, will be also be volunteering at donation tables at the Creston Valley Farmers’ Market, Pealow’s Your Independent Grocer, Save-On-Foods, and Tim Horton’s on Oct. 29 and Nov. 5.

The cadets will have extra memorabilia for sale, including commemorative poppy pins for $2.

Stay tuned to next week’s issue of the Creston Valley Advance for a schedule and details on the upcoming Remembrance Day ceremony.

Creston ValleyRemembrance DayRoyal Canadian Legion