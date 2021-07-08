Creston Legion plans phased re-opening

Submitted by Creston Legion

Businesses have been hit hard by the closures and restrictions imposed, due to the COVID-19 pandemic since March of 2020. The Creston Legion (Royal Canadian Legion Branch 29) is no exception and has struggled to make ends meet. It has been necessary to find inventive new ways to keep funds coming in. Many of the bills have continued to pile up with little revenue to offset them. The Creston community has shown its unwavering commitment to the Legion by participating in our fundraisers and donating generously to help ensure survival during this trying time.

The Creston Legion has received help from other local businesses, providing the much needed donations of time, space, and food items for our different fundraising efforts. Volunteers worked tirelessly to put on car washes, barbecues and make meat pies to sell in order to help cover fixed costs while our doors remained closed. Both businesses and volunteers have adapted to the changing regulations at a moments notice by remaining extremely flexible. The generosity of both local businesses and dedicated volunteers have made it possible to allow the Creston Legion to be of service to veterans and our community. There is no way to thank our volunteers enough for the time they have donated to make and distribute meat pies, keep the books in order, man the barbecues, maintain the lawn and gardens, as well as keeping our community informed about what is happening at our Legion.

In an exciting update, the Creston Legion’s doors are now open again! Opening will be in phases in conjunction with the provincial regulations. The schedule of opening is subject to changes imposed by the provincial health authority.

Now in Stage 2, the bar has re-opened for a maximum of six people per table. On Fridays from 3 to 6 p.m., barbecues will be hosted with burgers for dine-in or take out.

Fun darts and crib is also back during canteen hours. Groups of six or fewer are welcome as space permits. Call the canteen at 250-428-4252 to book a board or table. Drop-ins are also welcome.

In Stage 3 of re-opening that began on July 1, organized fun can be planned and a maximum of 10 person groups will be allowed at the canteen for more meal options and meat draws.

In Stage 4 on Sept. 7 (subject to change), organized leagues and tournaments for darts, crib, and pool will return. General meetings will also start to be held again.

For more information and updates, visit the Creston Legion Branch #29 Facebook page. The canteen is open from Monday to Saturday at 3 p.m.

Creston ValleyRoyal Canadian Legion