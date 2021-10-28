Creston Legion launches annual poppy campaign for Remembrance Day

This November, Canadians across the country are encouraged to continue the tradition of wearing red poppies in remembrance of fallen soldiers.

Starting on Oct. 28 and leading up to Remembrance Day, the pins can be purchased by dropping change in the donation boxes around Creston. In years past, the poppy campaign has raised between $14,000 to $24,000.

“Just about every business in town supports us, including all of the grocery stores,” said President Joe Nadon of the Creston Legion.

“This is the most important campaign to the Legion. The funds raised will go directly towards helping veterans in need. So for example, if a veteran is living on pension and not much else, and his hot water tank blows, we can help pay for those repairs.”

The 1746 Royal Canadian Army Cadet Corps, with members ages 12 to 18, will be volunteering at donation tables throughout the campaign.

“They weren’t able to last year due to COVID,” said Nadon. “People have missed seeing them out in the community, so we’re excited for that.”

This year, a special commemorative pin has been released for the 100th anniversary of the poppy.

“It’s very close in design to the very first poppies ever worn in England after the First World War,” said Nadon.

The 100th anniversary poppy. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)

In 1921, Anna Guérin of France campaigned tirelessly for the poppy to be adopted as the official flower of remembrance. She drew inspiration from John McCrae’s poem “In Flander’s Fields”. Her efforts were successful, and the poppy continues to serve as a way to raise funds for veterans while also remembering those who gave their lives.

The pins retail for $10. Order yours online at poppystore.ca or call the Creston Legion at 250-428-4252 to request one.

Stay tuned for details on the upcoming Remembrance Day ceremony. It hasn’t yet been determined whether the ceremony will be held in person or virtually.

