Town of Creston launches program to support local businesses amid pandemic

The program offers a 2021 business licence free of charge, as well as an initial supply of signage, disposable masks and hand sanitizer

In an effort to support local businesses in implementing provincial COVID-19 health measures, the Town of Creston has launched a program that offers a 2021 business licence and an initial supply of signage, disposable masks and hand sanitizer to any business interested in participating.

Participation in the Community Health Initiative Program (CHIP) is voluntary for any businesses operating in Creston. Those that are willing to participate are required to sign a declaration advising of their participation and will receive a 2021 Town of Creston business licence at no cost.

“We know that our community takes the provincial health officer’s orders and directions seriously, and everyone is doing their part to support each other, as best as they can,” said Mayor Ron Toyota. “As a council, one of the greatest actions that we can take is to support our businesses who have made significant changes to their businesses and business models for the betterment of our community.”

CHIP will be in effect until Dec. 31, 2021, or when the wearing of masks is no longer required in indoor public spaces by the province. Businesses that decide to participate in the program are expected to display signage at the store-front at all times.

All registered businesses within Creston will receive an informational flyer and declaration letter that will need to be signed and returned to the town by Jan. 31, 2021, if interested in participating.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: aaron.hemens@crestonvalleyadvance.ca

@aaron_hemens

aaron.hemens@crestonvalleyadvance.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.