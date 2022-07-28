Creston-Kootenay Lake Gran Fondo rescheduled for October

Bikers will set off on the 151-kilometre ride on Oct. 1

Cyclists set out at from downtown Creston on the 151-kilometre gran fondo portion of the Kootenay Lake Gran Fondo. (Brian Lawrence photo)

Due to rainy weather, the Creston-Kootenay Lake Gran Fondo has been rescheduled for the fall.

Originally set to take place on June 18, bikers will instead set off on Oct. 1.

After a two-year hiatus during the pandemic, the gran fondo will build on the success of the inaugural Kootenay Lake Gran Fondo that was held on Sept. 21, 2019, which saw 130 participants.

This year will feature the same challenging ride and beautiful views, just with a new name.

The event is organized by the Rotary Club of Creston and sponsored by the Town of Creston, RE/MAX Discovery Creston, and the Creston and District Credit Union.

Competitive cyclists looking for a challenge will appreciate the aggregate elevation gain of more than 1,500 metres over a 151-kilometre (94 mile) route that includes a combination of mountain switchbacks, stunning lake shoreline, and agricultural valley.

On the 97-kilometre (61 mile) Medio and 56-kilometre (35 mile) Piccolo routes, riders will enjoy the southern end of Kootenay Lake with the beautiful mountainous horizon, as well as the lush valley views of Canyon-Lister.

Register can be completed online at crestonkootenaylakegranfondo.com/register.

Early bird registration is open until Aug. 31 with discounted rates. Registration includes a t-shirt, water bottle, CLIF Bar, continental breakfast, pre-ride stretch, mobile medical and mechanical support, and more.

Ride maps and videos of portions of each route are also available on the website.

