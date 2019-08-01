Creston-Kootenay Foundation to host masked ball in September

Tickets are available on the www.ckfoundation.com

Creston-Kootenay Foundation is once again hosting its Creston-Kootenay Foundation Gala September 13 at the Creston and District Community Complex.

Creston-Kootenay Foundation hosts a gala every two years to celebrate their donors and the community of Creston. Founded in 2005, Creston-Kootenay Foundation a charitable organization dedicated to improving the quality of living in communities from Yahk to Riondel has provided almost $500,000 to local non-profit groups in the last 14 years.

“We do this by pooling the charitable gifts of donors to create endowment funds and use the investment income to make grants to local charities and non-profit groups,” said Creston-Kootenay Foundation board member Signe Miller. “The theme for this year’s gala is a masked ball. We are encouraging every to get creative.”

Highlights of the gala include dinner by Demetre Catering, games, prizes and lots of great music.

Tickets are available on the ckfoundation.com, through Eventbrite, or in person at Blackbear Books.

