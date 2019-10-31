Creston Judo Club members participating in the Creston Challenge Cup & Petit Samurai: Zone 1 2020 B.C. Winter Games Judo Qualifier Tournament sanctioned by Judo B.C. on Nov. 2 at the Lower Kootenay Band Gymnasium. Left to right: Head Sensei Leelen Samuelson, Connor Grindle, Daniel Fabbro, Lachlan Keirn, Brody Archambault, Evan Felitsyn, (missing) Lawson Banbury. (Jenneil Peters photo)

Creston Judo Club to host 2020 B.C. Winter Games Judo qualifier

The Creston Judo Club is hosting the Creston Challenge Cup and Petit Samurai: Zone 1 2020 B.C. Winter Games Judo Qualifier Tournament sanctioned by Judo B.C.on Nov. 2 at the Lower Kootenay Band Gymnasium.

Judo club members from Creston, Fernie, Jaffray, Cranbrook and Invermere, are competing for 12 spots on the Kootenay Zone 1 team.

Orange belt judoka born between 2005-2008 and have competed at judo competitions for at least one year are eligible for the 2020 BC Winter Games.

“Our members began preparing for the 2020 B.C. Winter Games at the beginning of last season, so September 2018,” said Laura Knudsen, assistant to head coach Sensei Leelen Samuelson. “The judoka have collected points through active training camps and competitions since 2018 to qualify for this weekend’s tournament. At the end of the tournament, we’ll know which athletes will represent Kootenay Zone 1 in the 2020 B.C Winter Games.”

Creston and District Credit Union, J.H. Huscroft Ltd., Creston Hotel, Jimmy’s Pub and Grill, Denne Ahlefeld and Dynamic Physiotherapy are proud sponsors of the Creston Judo Club.

