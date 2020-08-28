The Creston Valley Hospital (Aaron Hemens - Creston Valley Advance)

Creston Hospital: No active COVID-19 cases in community

The hospital’s chief of staff outlined steps for families to follow to help them prepare for the upcoming school year

As of Aug. 27, there are no active COVID-19 cases in the Creston community, according to the Creston Valley Hospital’s chief of staff Dr. Nerine Kleinhans.

“With schools re-opening on Sept. 10, there is some anxiety from both children and parents in the face of many unknowns,” Kleinhans wrote in a Facebook post. “Thank you (in advance) to our teachers who are finding innovative ways to teach our children during this pandemic.”

In her post, Kleinhans outlined steps that were shared to her by Dr. Ashley Miller, a child psychiatrist in Vancouver, for families to follow to help them prepare for the upcoming school year:

  • Address your own anxiety
  • Talk about the protocols
  • Learn to sit with uncertainty
  • Validate and acknowledge feelings and concerns
  • Create a back-to-school plan and try it out
  • Benefits of connecting with friends

In early August, Kleinhans took to Facebook to address rumours circulating around town related to temporary seasonal workers spreading COVID-19.

“As of 8 a.m., Aug. 6, not one seasonal worker in Creston has tested positive for COVID-19,” she wrote in a past Facebook post.

READ MORE: Creston Valley Hospital addresses COVID-19 rumours regarding farms

She did however note that there have been positive COVID-19 cases in Creston in the past six months, but did not specify how many.

She advised those residents who are looking to get tested for COVID-19 to contact the hospital.

“They test on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, and turnaround times for results vary between 48-72 hours,” she said.

Coronavirus

Most Read