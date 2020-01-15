Creston high school performance class rehearsing concert

With music, theatre and dance in the lineup, the audience will have plenty to enjoy when the Prince Charles Secondary School performance class offers a concert on Jan. 23.

“It’s going to be a really fun and energetic concert,” said teacher Brooke Douma. “It’s not just singing and acting, but dance, as well.”

The class is one that Douma, also the drama teacher, created to help theatre newcomers build stage presence by boosting confidence and self-esteem through various types of performance.

That range will be seen in the concert, which will include a full-class choir, vocal solos, a monologue and lip-syncing. The latter may be surprising, but an important part of Douma’s goal with the class.

“It’s a less intimidating way to get up and perform without having to sing,” she said. “The idea is to do performance pieces where they can show their skills on stage.”

Lip-syncing has already proven popular, with the class, which numbers nearly 30 this semester, having presented lip-sync concerts for the school. It’s more than just standing and singing, with fully choreographed numbers including “Don’t Stop Believin’” and “It’s the Hard Knock Life” on the schedule.

The concert is an opportunity for the public to see what the students are up to, and enjoy the energy of their performances.

“It’s an evening of fun that will keep them moving in their seats,” said Douma. “And it’s a way to support PCSS kids in their learning.”

The performance class concert runs at 7 p.m. Jan. 23 at Prince Charles Theatre. Admission is by donation.