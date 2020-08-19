Angel Flight volunteers served up hotdogs and hamburgers outside the Pealow’s Independent Grocer store on Aug. 15 and 16. From left to right: Pat Kilback, Bob Kitching, Mary Angus, Kathy and Les Clark. Photo courtesy of Bob Kitching

Creston groups raise and donate funds to Angel Flight East Kootenay group

The volunteer-charity received thousands of dollars in donations, which will go towards fuelling aircraft

Creston community organizations showed their support and appreciation for the Angel Flight East Kootenay group last week by hosting a fundraiser and donating funds to the volunteer-run charity.

On Aug. 13, the flight organization received a $5,000 donation from the Creston Valley Rotary Club. The funds will go towards fuelling the aircraft of those pilots who donate their time and airplanes to transport East Kootenay residents to Kelowna for medical appointments for free.

Angel Flight takes flight from Creston after being grounded by COVID-19

A few days later, Pealow’s Independent Grocer hosted a BBQ fundraiser for the group on Aug. 15 and 16. Angel Flight volunteers served up hotdogs and hamburgers outside the grocery store, where they received $1,463 in donations. These funds will also go towards fuelling the volunteer pilots’ aircraft.

“Angel Flight East Kootenay profoundly thanks our volunteers, Brian Pealow and his staff and, most importantly our donors, without their support we couldn’t provide this service,” said Bob Kitching, Angel Flight’s Creston representative.

