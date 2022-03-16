Creston grocery store fundraises $3K for Betty White’s birthday

PAWS accepted the generous donation from the owners of Pealow’s on March 11

On March 11, store owners Brian and Julia Pealow presented PAWS president Debby Crane (center-right) with a cheque for $3,314 amassed during the Betty White fundraiser in January. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)

Pet lovers across the nation joined together to honour Betty White’s memory on what would have been her 10tth birthday on Jan. 17.

White died on Dec. 31, 2021. She was known not only for her comedic talents, but also for her life-long love of animals.

Her fans created the #BettyWhiteChallenge and asked everyone to donate $5 to a local animal rescue in her name.

Memes flood the internet encouraging fans to donate to an animal shelter on what would have been Betty White’s 100th birthday, in honour of her lifelong passion for animal causes. (Creator unknown/Facebook)

Here in Creston, Pealow’s – Your Independent Grocer partnered with the Pet Adoption and Welfare Society (PAWS) to host a week-long fundraiser at their tills in January.

“(The fundraiser) went very well,” said PAWS President Debby Crane. “I would personally love to see it become an annual event to honour Betty’s memory, so that it’s just not a one-time kind of fad.”

On March 11, the final donations were tallied and PAWS accepted a cheque for $3,314 from Pealow’s.

PAWS also hosted online fundraisers through their website, Facebook, and CanadaHelps, adding up to an additional $3,577 in funds.

The Creston Veterinary Hospital also contributed a separate donation of $675, and Cranbrook’s Top Crop Garden, Farm & Pet stepped up to donate $427 in cash and $400 in pet food.

“We were so touched by the generous and kind words that people had to say about Betty White,” said Crane. “She had tremendous comedic talents and was just a nice human being. And in 99 years, you couldn’t find one person who had a harsh word to say about her. She truly was just a really unique, caring, loving individual. Many of the people who donated to this fundraiser also thanked us for our work. It was really moving.”

To learn more about PAWS or to donate online, visit pawscreston.ca or the Creston Pet Adoption and Welfare Society Facebook page.

READ MORE: Town of Creston discusses affordable housing at open forum

Creston Valleyfundraiser