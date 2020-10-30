Creston Gleaners Too to return on Nov. 10

The business had suspended its operations in September

Creston Gleaners Too will re-open to the public on Nov. 10, nearly two months after suspending operations due to a shortage of volunteers.

Dedicated volunteers and the board of directors of the Creston Valley Gleaners Society met earlier this month and made the decision to keep Gleaners Too open after a number of community members stepped up and expressed interest in filling in volunteer vacancies.

Like its sister business, Gleaners Too will be open on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Donations will be accepted on Mondays and Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays.

Gleaners Too began taking in donations again on Oct. 24 and 25, and are currently open for donations from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 30 and 31.

Volunteers, both new and old, will be meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 4 to determine what their working schedule will look like.

