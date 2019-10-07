(Advance file)

Creston Fire Rescue responds to seven calls

Creston Fire Rescue responded to seven calls from Sept. 30-Oct. 6 it reported.

October 1

  • 9:51 a.m. Creston Fire Rescue (CFR) as dispatched to the area of 32nd Avenue South for medical aid. Firefighters assisted British Columbia Ambulance Service (BCAS) paramedics with patient care.
  • 9:50 p.m. CFR was dispatched to the area of Highway 3 East of Creston for a motor vehicle incident. Firefighters arrived on the scene and found a single vehicle with front end damage. There was no extrication required and no injuries.
  • CFR was dispatched to the area of 6th Avenue North and Hillside Street for medical aid. Firefighters assisted BCAS paramedics with patient care.

October 2

  • 5:05 a.m. CFR was dispatched to the area of Hillside Street and 10th Avenue North for a structure fire. Firefighters ensured all occupants were out of the house and extinguished the fire. There were no injuries.

October 3

  • 12:15 p.m. CFR was dispatched to the area of Hillside Street and 12th Avenue North for a medical call. Firefighters assisted BCAS paramedics with patient care.
  • CFR was dispatched to the area of Samuelson Road and 44th Street in Canyon Lister for a chimney fire. Firefighters extinguished the fire in the woodstove and checked the house with a thermal imaging camera for an extension. No damage was found outside the chimney pipe.

October 6

  • 10:52 a.m. CFR was dispatched to the area of Devon Street and Northwest Boulevard for medical aid. Firefighters assisted BCAS paramedics with patient care.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: Spending, ICBC, vaping on agenda as B.C. legislature resumes
Next story
As gender wage gap drops 5.5%, Stats Canada unable to explain why it remains

Just Posted

Candidates talk food security at Cranbrook forum

NDP, Liberal and Green candidates answer questions on food security and sustainability

Creston Fire Rescue responds to seven calls

Creston Fire Rescue responded to seven calls from Sept. 30-Oct. 6 it… Continue reading

Kootenay residents rally in support of ferry workers

Residents from the East and West Shore of Kootenay Lake are taking part in a “unity sailing” and rally at the ferry landings in Balfour and Kootenay Bay starting at 3 p.m. on Oct. 4.

Idle-free signs are popping up around Creston

The grassroots group Creston Climate Action is gaining momentum in raising awareness… Continue reading

Creston educator recognized for excellence

Creston resident Melissa Flint, a community educator, has been recognized by the… Continue reading

VIDEO: Climate protesters shut down bridges in Canadian cities as part of global action

Activists with a group dubbed Extinction Rebellion blocked traffic on bridges in Halifax, Toronto and Edmonton

Andrew Weaver retiring, B.C. Green Party to have a new leader next fall

Canada’s first Green MLA will finish his term in 2021

Scheer, Trudeau trade barbs ahead of debate, amid Ontario education unrest

All six federal party leaders in Ottawa for national English-language debate

Vancouver lawyer named special prosecutor for investigation into B.C. MLA

Jinny Sims resigned from cabinet on Oct. 4

Surrey property searched on suspicion of cock fighting

BC SPCA execute warrant near 166 Street and 50 Avenue

B.C. recommends increased syphilis testing during pregnancy, as infection rates spike

Two cases of congenital syphilis were diagnosed in B.C. in 2019, after no cases for many years.

Vancouver hotel workers continue to strike after court order limits noise

Hotels workers have been striking for more than two weeks

B.C. liquor branch blamed for cancellation of popular Tofino food and wine fest

Organizers held the 17th annual Tofino Food and Wine Festival in June 2019

As gender wage gap drops 5.5%, Stats Canada unable to explain why it remains

63.4 per cent of the 2018 gender wage gap in Canada is ‘unexplainable’

Most Read