Creston Fire Rescue responds to seven calls

Creston Fire Rescue responded to 13 calls from Dec. 13-21 it reported.

Dec. 13

5:58 a.m. CFR was dispatched to the area of Highway 3 and Goat River North Road for a medical call. Firefighters assisted BCAS paramedics with patient care.

5:38 p.m. CFR was dispatched to the area of Northwest Boulevard and Payne Street for a medical call. Firefighters assisted BCAS paramedics with patient care.

7:30 p.m. Creston Fire Rescue was dispatched to the area of 25th Avenue South and Erickson Road for a Hazmat-odour call. Firefighters investigated the home with a gas detector and did not find any elevated levels. A fuel spill from a piece of equipment was determined to be the cause of the gasoline smell. Crews mitigated the remainder of fuel on the ground and ventilated the residence until odour was clear.

Dec. 15

1:02 p.m. CFR was dispatched to the area of 16th Avenue South and Cedar Street for a medical call. Firefighters arrived on the scene and determined not to be required by RCMP. The crew returned to the station.

1:28 p.m. CFR was dispatched to the area of 33rd Avenue and Highway 3 for a medical call. Firefighters assisted BCAS paramedics with patient care.

Dec. 16

• CFR was dispatched to the area of 11th Avenue South and Ash Street for a medical call. Firefighters assisted BCAS paramedics with patient care.

10:37 a.m. CFR was dispatched to the area of Devon Street for medical aid. Firefighters assisted BCAS paramedics with patient care.

11:20 a.m. CFR was dispatched to the area of 11th Avenue South and Ash Street for medical aid. Firefighters assisted BCAS paramedics with patient care.

Dec.17

CFR was dispatched to the area of Highway 3A near Sanca for a car accident. Firefighters arrived on the scene to a single-vehicle down an embankment with one patient. Firefighters were able to assist the patient up the bank and handoff to paramedics.

Dec. 19

1:19 p.m. CFR was dispatched to the area of 33rd Avenue South and Erickson Road for a single-vehicle accident. Upon arrival, all occupants were out of the vehicle and in the care of BCAS. Fire crews assessed the vehicle for any hazards or leaking fuel and none were found.

Dec. 20

12:13 p.m. CFR was dispatched to a motor vehicle incident in the area of Lower Wynndel Road and Highway 3A. A single-vehicle had gone off the road and was on its side in the ditch. When firefighters arrived on the scene there were no occupants in the vehicle.

3:51 p.m. CFR was dispatched to a motor vehicle incident in the area of Highway 3 east of Creston. The vehicle was found down an embankment approximately 50 feet. One occupant got to the road and was with BCAS paramedics when firefighters arrived on the scene.

Dec. 21

2:59 p.m. CFR was dispatched to the area of Erickson Road and 16th Avenue South for a fire alarm. Before firefighters left the hall it was confirmed a false alarm.

