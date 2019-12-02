Creston Fire Rescue responds to seven calls

The Creston Fire Rescue responded to seven calls from Nov. 18-Dec. 2 it reported.

Nov. 19

10:04 a.m. Creston Fire Rescue (CFR) was dispatched to the area of Hillside Street and 12th Avenue North for medical aid. Firefighters assisted Briths Columbia Ambulance Service (BCAS) paramedics with patient care.

5:50 p.m. CFR was dispatched to the area of Sixth Avenue North and Valleyview Drive for a public assist call. The duty officer responded to investigate and was able to help a homeowner back into their residence.

Nov. 21

4:53 p.m. CFR and Wynndel-Lister Fire Department were dispatched to the area of Highway 3A and View Road for a vehicle fire. The duty officer responded to the scene and determined that no vehicle fire had taken place at that location, and all responding crews were stood down and returned to station.

Nov. 22

3:58 p.m. CFR was dispatched to the area of 16th Avenue South and Cedar Street for a medical call. Firefighters assisted British Columbia Ambulance Service (BCAS) paramedics with patient care.

Nov. 23

2:35 p.m. CFR was dispatched to the area of Cedar Street and 20th Avenue South for a medical call. The firefighters responding were stood down en route by BCAS paramedics as fire assistance was not required.

4:38 p.m. CFR was dispatched to the area of Goat River North Road and Highway 3 for a single-vehicle motor vehicle incident. The firefighters responding were updated by BCAS that there was no entrapment, no extrication was required. All personnel were stood down. The duty officer responded to the incident to ensure public safety and no hazards with the vehicle.

Nov. 24

9:11 a.m. CFR was dispatched to the area of Highway 3 and 27th Avenue North for a medical call. Firefighters assisted BCAS paramedics with patient care.

Nov. 28

10:16 a.m. CFR was dispatched to the area of Birch Street and 25th Avenue South for a medical call. Firefighters were stood down by BCAS paramedics.

3:38 p.m. CFR was dispatched to the area of Northwest Boulevard and Cavell Street for medical aid. Firefighters assisted BCAS paramedics with patient care.

10:15 p.m. CFR was dispatched to the area of Highway 3 and 33rd Avenue for a chimney fire. Firefighters used a thermal imaging camera to check for fire extensions. Another team removed the wood from the woodstove. After a thorough check, it was determined the fire did not extend beyond the chimney. Everyone got out of the house and no injuries were reported.

Nov.29

7:41 p.m. CFR was dispatched to the area of 15th Avenue North and Vancouver Street for medical aid. Firefighters performed patient care and assisted BCAS paramedics.

Nov. 30

2:56 a.m. CFR was dispatched to the area of 11th Avenue South for medical aid. Firefighters assisted BCAS paramedics with patient care.

