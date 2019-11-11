Creston Fire Rescue responds to seven calls

Creston Fire Rescue responded to seven calls from Nov. 4 –7 it reported.
November 4
- 11:45 a.m. Creston Fire Rescue was dispatched to the area of Northwest Boulevard and Pine Street for a hazmat-gasoline odour. Firefighters cleared the building with gas monitor and found no sign of any harmful readings. The building was ventilated with a fan to clear the odour.
- 4:05 p.m. Creston Valley Fire Departments was dispatched to the area of Sinclair Road and 24th Street for a wildland-grassfire. Firefighters from Canyon-Lister Fire Department (CLFD) and the duty officer from CFR were able to extinguish the fire quickly with no spread to buildings and fields nearby.
- 6:22 p.m. Creston Valley Fire Departments were dispatched to the area of 20th Street and Sinclair Road for an unconfirmed fire. The duty officers from CFR, CLFD responded and located an open burn unattended with prohibited materials being burnt. Firefighters extinguished the fire and turned the incident over to the RCMP and B.C. Conservation Service for follow up. CFR would like to thank Wynndel-Lister Fire Department, CLFD, RCMP and B.C. Conservation Service for responding and assisting.
November 5
- 7:32 a.m. CFR was dispatched to the area of Hurry Road and Highway 21 for a sawdust pile on fire. Firefighters extinguished the fire with assistance from the property owners’ heavy equipment. The incident was turned over to the property owner to monitor.
November 7
- 8:12 p.m. CFR was dispatched to the area of Vancouver Street and 10th Avenue North for a burn complaint. The duty officer responded and located prohibited materials being burned on the property and was extinguished upon request. CFR would like to remind the public that open burning in the Town of Creston is only allowed in April and October, and a permit is required.