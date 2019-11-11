Advance file.

Creston Fire Rescue responds to seven calls

Creston Fire Rescue responded to seven calls from Nov. 4 –7 it reported.

November 4

  • 11:45 a.m. Creston Fire Rescue was dispatched to the area of Northwest Boulevard and Pine Street for a hazmat-gasoline odour. Firefighters cleared the building with gas monitor and found no sign of any harmful readings. The building was ventilated with a fan to clear the odour.
  • 4:05 p.m. Creston Valley Fire Departments was dispatched to the area of Sinclair Road and 24th Street for a wildland-grassfire. Firefighters from Canyon-Lister Fire Department (CLFD) and the duty officer from CFR were able to extinguish the fire quickly with no spread to buildings and fields nearby.
  • 6:22 p.m. Creston Valley Fire Departments were dispatched to the area of 20th Street and Sinclair Road for an unconfirmed fire. The duty officers from CFR, CLFD responded and located an open burn unattended with prohibited materials being burnt. Firefighters extinguished the fire and turned the incident over to the RCMP and B.C. Conservation Service for follow up. CFR would like to thank Wynndel-Lister Fire Department, CLFD, RCMP and B.C. Conservation Service for responding and assisting.

November 5

  • 7:32 a.m. CFR was dispatched to the area of Hurry Road and Highway 21 for a sawdust pile on fire. Firefighters extinguished the fire with assistance from the property owners’ heavy equipment. The incident was turned over to the property owner to monitor.

November 7

  • 8:12 p.m. CFR was dispatched to the area of Vancouver Street and 10th Avenue North for a burn complaint. The duty officer responded and located prohibited materials being burned on the property and was extinguished upon request. CFR would like to remind the public that open burning in the Town of Creston is only allowed in April and October, and a permit is required.
Previous story
Sportsnet fires Don Cherry after negative comments about immigrants

Just Posted

Creston Fire Rescue responds to seven calls

Creston Fire Rescue responded to seven calls from Nov. 4 –7 it… Continue reading

We are grateful and we will never forget

Submitted by MP Rob Morrison Over the years, Canadians have bravely served… Continue reading

BCTF rejects mediator’s recommendations for settlement

Negotiations between B.C. teachers and the province will continue

PLACE NAMES: Creston: a town between two Kootenays

Is Creston in West Kootenay? East Kootenay? Central Kootenay?

Bingo night returns to Creston

Bingo Buddies, a non-profit society, has brought bingo night back to Creston.… Continue reading

VIDEO: Hong Kong police shoot protester, man set on fire

It was the second protester shot since the demonstrations began in early June

Sportsnet fires Don Cherry after negative comments about immigrants

Don Cherry had said immigrants don’t wear poppies like other Canadians do

Trudeau’s new cabinet: Gender parity because it’s 2019? Or due to competence?

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will soon appoint his new cabinet

Canada among three G20 countries least likely to hit emissions targets

It says Canada, South Korea and Australia are the farthest off

Conservatives’ Scheer wants Trudeau to open Parliament Nov. 25

That’s five days after Justin Trudeau is scheduled to swear in a new cabinet

Last remaining Centurion tank from the Korean War makes its journey ‘home’ to B.C.

Tank arrives in B.C. the day before Remembrance Day after a more than 4,500-kilometre transfer

‘Your vehicle burns a lot of fuel:’ Victoria drivers wake up to angry notes

‘This handbill was left on your vehicle because your vehicle burns a lot of fuel,’ notes read

Canadians mark Remembrance Day this morning

This year exactly 101 years to the day after the end of the First World War

Devils strike early, hang on for 2-1 win over Canucks

Vancouver now 0-8-3 in last 11 games versus New Jersey

Most Read