Creston Fire Rescue responds to seven calls

Creston Fire Rescue responded to seven calls from Oct 7 – 14 it reported.

October 11

  • 10:36 a.m. Creston Fire Rescue (CFR) was dispatched to the area of 6th Avenue North and Valleyview Drive for a medical call. Firefighters assisted British Columbia Ambulance Service (BCAS) paramedics with patient care.

October 12

  • 11:38 a.m. CFR was dispatched to the area of Cavell Street and 9th Avenue North for a medical call. Firefighters assisted BCAS paramedics with patient care and transport to an ambulance.
  • 7:24 pm CFR was dispatched to the area of 36th Avenue North and Masuch Road for a medical call. Firefighters assisted BCAS paramedics with patient care.
  • 10:53 CFR was dispatched to the area of 20th Ave North and Hurl Street for medical aid. Firefighters assisted BCAS paramedics with patient care.

October 13

  • 6:01 am CFR was dispatched to the area of Highway 3 West for a motor vehicle incident. Firefighters arrived on the scene to a single-vehicle down the embankment approximately 30 feet. Emergency scene traffic control was established. Firefighters used a rope system to access the vehicle and extricated one subject.

October 14

  • 1:44 pm Creston Fire Rescue, Canyon-Lister Fire Department, Wynndel-Lister Fire Department, and West Creston Fire Protection Society were dispatched to the area of Highway 3A for a wildland fire threatening a structure. BC Wildfire requested mutual aid. Firefighters knocked down the fire near the structure quickly. They set up pumps using water from the lake and hand lines around the perimeter of the fire. The fire was approximately 1/2 acre in size.
  • 6:47 pm CFR was dispatched to the area of North West Boulevard or a motor vehicle incident. Firefighters arrived on the scene to a minor two-vehicle incident. The vehicles were parked off the road, and no other hazards were present.
