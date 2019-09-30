(Advance file)

Creston Fire Rescue responds to five calls

Creston Fire Rescue responded to five calls from Sept. 23-30 it reported.

September 23

  • 5:34 p.m. Creston Fire Rescue was dispatched to the area of 16th Avenue South and Erickson Road for a fire alarm. Firefighters preparing to respond were stood down by dispatch as notification of No response was required.

September 25

  • 5:49 a.m. CFR was dispatched to the area of 33rd Avenue South and Erickson Road for a medical call. Firefighters assisted British Columbia Ambulance Service (BCAS) with patient care and transport to the ambulance.

September 26

  • 11:02 a.m. CFR was dispatched to the area of 11th Avenue North and Canyon Street for a medical call. Firefighters responded to the area and were updated by BCAS paramedics that the patient was transported to the hospital and could stand down, the crew returned to station.
  • 1:58 p.m. CFR was dispatched to the area of Erickson Road and Highway 21 for a medical call. Firefighters assisted BCAS paramedics with patient care.

September 28

  • 9:52 p.m. CFR was dispatched to the area of 4th Avenue Northwest and Ash Road for a medical call. Firefighters assisted BCAS paramedics with patient care and transport to an ambulance.
Just Posted

