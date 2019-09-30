Creston Fire Rescue responds to five calls

Creston Fire Rescue responded to five calls from Sept. 23-30 it reported.
September 23
- 5:34 p.m. Creston Fire Rescue was dispatched to the area of 16th Avenue South and Erickson Road for a fire alarm. Firefighters preparing to respond were stood down by dispatch as notification of No response was required.
September 25
- 5:49 a.m. CFR was dispatched to the area of 33rd Avenue South and Erickson Road for a medical call. Firefighters assisted British Columbia Ambulance Service (BCAS) with patient care and transport to the ambulance.
September 26
- 11:02 a.m. CFR was dispatched to the area of 11th Avenue North and Canyon Street for a medical call. Firefighters responded to the area and were updated by BCAS paramedics that the patient was transported to the hospital and could stand down, the crew returned to station.
- 1:58 p.m. CFR was dispatched to the area of Erickson Road and Highway 21 for a medical call. Firefighters assisted BCAS paramedics with patient care.
September 28
- 9:52 p.m. CFR was dispatched to the area of 4th Avenue Northwest and Ash Road for a medical call. Firefighters assisted BCAS paramedics with patient care and transport to an ambulance.