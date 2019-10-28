Creston Fire Rescue responds to eight calls

Advance file.

October 22

• 9:22 a.m. Creston Fire Rescue (CFR) was dispatched to the area of 6th Avenue North and Valleyview Drive for a medical call. Firefighters assisted British Columbia Ambulance Service (BCAS) paramedics with patient care and transport to an ambulance.

2:56 p.m. CFR was dispatched to the area of Highway 3 and 33rd Avenue North for a medical call. Firefighters assisted BCAS paramedics with patient care and transport to an ambulance.

9:33 p.m. CFR was dispatched to the area of 11th Avenue South and Elm Street for a medical call. Firefighters assisted BCAS paramedics with patient care.

October 23

9:47p.m. CFR was dispatched to the area of Ash Road and 4th Avenue Northwest for a lift assist medical call. Firefighters and BCAS paramedics worked together to provide patient care.

October 24

9:53 a.m. CFR was dispatched to the area of 16th Avenue North and Hillside Street for a hazmat-natural gas leak. Firefighters secured the area and sheltered the affected residences in place as Fortis gas worked to mitigate leak.

1:57 p.m. CFR was dispatched to the area of Northwest Boulevard and Payne Street for a vehicle fire. Firefighters contained and extinguished the fire with no spread to the adjacent field or exposures.

October 25

7:58 a.m. CFR was dispatched to the area of Canyon Street and 7th Avenue North for an assist to BCAS paramedics for entry into a residence for a Life Alert activation. Firefighters were able to gain entry into the home and access the patient with BCAS.

12:34 p.m. CFR was dispatched to the area of 19th Avenue North and Pine Street for a commercial fire alarm activation. As firefighters were responding to the call, CFR received an update from staff onsite that the alarm was false due to an accidental pull from a station in the building. The duty officer confirmed the false alarm and educated the person who pulled the alarm on the consequences of doing so when no emergency existed.

